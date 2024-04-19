When Post Malone Got Tattoo Of Travis Kelce’s Signature After Losing Super Bowl Beer Pong Bet

Post Malone must be remembering Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes daily, every time he sees their signature tattooed on his arm. Yes! The singer has inked the signature of the two Kansas City Chiefs stars to his body.

Travis Kelce recalls Post Malone getting tattooed with the signature of the two Chiefs stars

The New Heights is a place where Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce talk about all the American football stuff. During their recent episode of the podcast, while discussing the Super Bowl, the Chiefs tight end went on to remember a moment with the singer and rapper following their 2020 game victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

The American football star disclosed that the Circles singer got inked with his and teammate Patrick Mahome's signatures on his arm. Kelce said, “So me and Pat [Patrick Mahomes], I don’t know if you knew this, Post Malone got our signatures on his arm.”

The 34-year-old further explained why the singer tattooed their signatures. The two Chiefs stars were invited by the singer on stage for a friendly round of Beer Pong during his concert in Kansas City after the game against the 49ers. The competition got a little too competitive, and the 28-year-old was compelled to make a bet where he would have to ink his opponent's signature tattoos following a loss.

It's evident by the now-existing tattoo that Malone is a “man of his word,” as “he went straight over to that tattoo artist and got it tattooed” after he lost to the Chief teammates. Although they told Malone not to get serious with the bet, the singer took their signatures on the paper and got it inked on his arm.

The footballer, who is currently dating pop sensation Taylor Swift, continued that Malone, who is one of the featured artists in Swift's new album song Fortnight, also has a logo of Chiefs somewhere on his body. The Grammy winner singer has already released a glimpse of their upcoming music video.

