Insider Reveals Taylor Swift Doesn’t ‘Feel The Need To Hide’ With BF Travis Kelce After She Hints Of Ex Joe Alwyn’s Cheating

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying their lives and making the most out of it before they go back to their schedule. Even fans have approved of their relationship describing the tight end as the ‘Greenest Flag Ever’. Meanwhile, an insider has revealed that the singer can finally be herself when she is around her NFL boyfriend.

Taylor Swift feels safe around the NFL star; doesn't need to ‘hide with Travis’

It's a different feeling when one doesn't need to act accordingly and just be yourself and that's how Taylor Swift feels with Travis Kelce, an insider has revealed. A source tells US Weekly that the Kansas City Chiefs player “makes her feel safe and protected.” The Karma singer loves the “freedom” around her Super Bowl winner boyfriend that she can “act however she wants to.” The source discloses to the aforementioned outlet that it feels so pleasing for Swift “not to feel the need to hide with Travis.”

Not just Swift, even the Swifties adore the couple as they believe he is a lot different than her ex Joe Alwyn. The fans wait to listen to the tracks from The Tortured Poets Department and get an insight into what went wrong between the two after being together for six years. Theories state that the 33-year-old actor went unfaithful towards the Cruel Summer singer after she performed a Mashup of her three songs Getaway Car, August, and The Other Side of the Door, all focusing on cheating and this caught her fans' attention.

However, with Kelce, it's different and the fans love how down-to-earth he is with their idol. Swifties made several videos of them viral where the two were seen all into each other while attending Coachella together. The 13-time Grammy winner was seen singing and dancing in Kelce's arms at the concert. The 34-year-old even held Swift up in the air and the couple were seen sharing sweet kisses.

Taylor also wore the New Heights baseball cap to support her boyfriend's podcast which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce. Both of them are spending as much time as they can with each other before the Chiefs’ star accompanies Swift at her Eras Tour which will be resumed in May. The American football player had revealed earlier he would be travelling to see her pop star girlfriend perform on the tour.

The Love Story famed singer did attend several NFL Games and even donned a Chiefs jersey to support the footballer and his team. The two also celebrated the Super Bowl win together, surrounded by the cameras capturing them sharing memorable experiences before they went on to have a cosy vacation to enjoy their own world. Their romance blossomed in September of last year and the two have been going strong ever since, seen supporting each other on several occasions.

