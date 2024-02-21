When Stephen Curry Weighed In on Michael Jordan vs LeBron James NBA Goat Debate

The GOAT debate in the NBA is never-ending. Two players who are often talked about by the fans and media houses are Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

In recent years many players have made remarks about who they think should be the GOAT in NBA history and Steph Curry did that too.

Steph Curry is considered the greatest shooter in the history of the game. However, he didn’t pick one GOAT in the Michael Jordan versus LeBron James debate.

Curry was questioned about his thoughts on the best shooter, defender, and all-around player of all time during an interview with Willie Geist on NBC's Sunday TODAY show.

"I hold the opinion that there is more than one GOAT. Comparing eras is difficult. And speaking of which, it's a little unfair to place Michael in one era and LeBron in another, Curry clarified.

"It is an amazing argument that will continue until the end of time," he concluded

Curry acknowledges the greatness of both players and their contributions to the game of basketball, even though he doesn't openly favor one over the other.

Curry in the GOAT debate in the future?

Although Stephen Curry displayed humility during the interview, he might be one of the names in the GOAT debate in the future if not today.

The superstar from the Warriors has changed the dynamics of the game since he arrived in 2009 in the league.

His 3-point shooting has made others follow that path and made the game more exciting. His increased use of the three-point shot has altered the game significantly.

According to data from RPubs, the total number of 3-point attempts has increased by 2.6 times over the last 20 years since 2000, but it didn't pick up until he joined the NBA in 2009.

The Warriors have struggled this season and sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. However, Curry has been phenomenal as usual and is averaging more than 28 points per game.

He will be hoping for more support from the likes of Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, and the young stars of the team to make the playoffs this season.

