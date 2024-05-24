The 1980s were quite a memorable period for the Edmonton Oilers as their dominance in the Stanley Cup during those years is known to all. The Oilers hoisted the Stanley Cup several times in the 80s, thus making the trophy visit Northlands Coliseum, the then-home of the Oilers, on frequent occasions.

One of the major reasons behind the Oilers' success was their star player Wayne Gretzky, a Canadian player who played a crucial role in their victories. However, it’s been a long time since Lord Stanley has reached the territory of Edmonton as the last time they won the cup was in the year 1990, which is also one of their most memorable victories of all time.

When was the last time Oilers won the Stanley Cup?

The reason why their 1990 championship win was special, was the absence of Gretzky from the squad. Here’s a look back at the Oilers’ spectacular finale performance against the Bruins, which landed the Stanley Cup in their hands once again.

In 1990, when the Edmonton Oilers came in to play, they no longer had their star player Wayne Gretzky with them as he was traded to Los Angeles Kings in 1988. However, the team didn't let it affect their performance and went on to lift the cup.

They went through the Western Conference by beating the Jets, the Kings, and the Blackhawks to face the Bruins in the final of the Stanley Cup. In the final showdown, Edmonton got the better of Boston in five games, thus successfully lifting the Stanley Cup.

Craig Simpson and Mark Messier were the heroes of that postseason. While Simpson recorded 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points in 22 games, Messier recorded nine goals and 22 assists. However, the Conn Smythe went to goalkeeper Bill Ranford who had registered a 2.53 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage, including one shutout as well.

How many Stanley Cups have the Oilers won?

In total, the Oilers have held up the Stanley Cup for a record five teams in the seven seasons played by them. Around seven hall of fames have played for the team - Gretzky, Messier, Paul Coffey, Glenn Anderson, Jari Kurri, Kevin Lowe, and Grant Fuhr.

Here’s a look at all the championships won by Edmonton Oilers:

Season Opponent Series MVP 1984 New York Islanders Oilers 4, Islanders 1 Mark Messier 1985 Philadelphia Flyers Oilers 4, Flyers 1 Wayne Gretzky 1987 Philadelphia Flyers Oilers 4, Flyers 3 Wayne Gretzky 1988 Boston Bruins Oilers 4, Bruins 0 Wayne Gretzky 1990 Boston Bruins Oilers 4, Bruins 1 Bill Ranford

When did the Oilers last appear in the Stanley Cup Final?

The last time the Oilers appeared in a Stanley Cup final was in the year 2006 when they faced Carolina Hurricanes, who went on to register a victory by winning the series 4-3.

The team was led by the young goalkeeper Cam Ward and though, they pushed the game till the very end, couldn’t turn it in their favour and the Hurricanes ultimately emerged victorious.

