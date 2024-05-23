When Wayne Gretzky Found A Stranger Sleeping On His Parents’ Couch During Surprise Visit

Wayne Gretzky was the greatest hockey player of all time and an excellent spokesperson for the sport. He has always been kind to everyone who wants to speak with him and respectful of his opponents. We can thank Walter Gretzky for that. Walter hoped to raise Wayne not just to be a great player but also a nice and kind guy. Walter created a backyard rink, allowing Wayne to skate from an early age and as frequently as he wished.

Wayne was also committed to youth hockey and charity, which made him popular with everyone. ”Everything I am is because of him. It’s as simple as that,” Wayne said in a 1996 interview. Walter Gretzky died at the age of 82 in 2021, but Wayne Gretzky never missed an occasion to tell a nice tale about him.

Wayne Gretzky used to make surprise visits to his home

Wayne Gretzky finally learned not to inform his father about his trips. However, Gretzky, at the height of his career, was shocked when he paid an unexpected visit to his house.

Gretzky on the 'This Past Weekend' podcast with comedian Theo Von said, "Not too often you can say that people don't have enemies, but I don't think my dad had an enemy. He was beloved by everyone. I remember one time, I came home and when I would go home and visit him every now and then, my dad would tell the whole city."

“I got smart on that. I called my mom and said, ’I’ll be coming home tomorrow, don’t tell dad.’ So I get there in the morning, and this is hilarious. I walk in, and there’s a guy lying on the couch. I kind of know everybody that goes in and out of our house.

”My mom was in the kitchen and I said, ’Who’s lying on the couch? Who is that?’ She goes, ’I don’t know, but he’s hitchhiking across the country from Newfoundland and wanted to see the house, so your dad told him to spend the night and have a good meal.’”

According to Wayne Gretzky, Walter's gesture toward the hitchhiker reveals a lot about the type of guy he was.

”That’s the kind of guy my dad was, and the guy spent the night and got up in the morning, and him and I had a coffee at the dining table. He got to take a picture with my jersey on,” recalled Wayne.

