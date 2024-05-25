Where Does Each NHL Team Play? List of NHL Teams and Arenas
Do you know what’s the home of every NHL team? Read to have a detailed look at all NHL stadiums.
More than 100 years old, the NHL was established in the year 1917, and today, it is one of the most watched and loved sports in the world. The league contains 32 teams divided into four divisions. Each team takes part in 82 games during the season before the best 16 teams advance for the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Every team has a stadium, which is based in the team’s home city. Here’s a look at every team’s home stadium:
|Team Name
|Arena Name
|Arena Location
|Seating Capacity
|Opening Year
|Anaheim Ducks
|Honda Center
|Anaheim, California
|17,174
|1993
|Arizona Coyotes
|Mullett Arena
|Tempe, Arizona
|4,600
|2022
|Boston Bruins
|TD Garden
|Boston, Massachusetts
|17,850
|1995
|Buffalo Sabres
|KeyBank Center
|Buffalo, New York
|19,070
|1996
|Calgary Flames
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|Calgary, Alberta, Canada
|19,289
|1983
|Carolina Hurricanes
|PNC Arena
|Raleigh, North Carolina
|18,700
|1999
|Chicago Blackhawks
|United Center
|Chicago, Illinois
|19,717
|1994
|Colorado Avalanche
|Ball Arena
|Denver, Colorado
|17,809
|1999
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Nationwide Arena
|Columbus, Ohio
|18,500
|2000
|Dallas Stars
|American Airlines Center
|Dallas, Texas
|18,532
|2001
|Detroit Red Wings
|Little Caesars Arena
|Detroit, Michigan
|19,515
|2017
|Edmonton Oilers
|Rogers Place
|Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
|18,347
|2016
|Florida Panthers
|Amerant Bank Arena
|Sunrise, Florida
|319,250
|1998
|Los Angeles Kings
|Crypto.com Arena
|Los Angeles, California
|18,2301999
|Minnesota Wild
|Xcel Energy Center
|Saint Paul, Minnesota
|17,954
|2000
|Montreal Canadiens
|Bell Centre
|Montreal, Quebec, Canada
|21,105
|1996
|Nashville Predators
|Bridgestone Arena
|Nashville, Tennessee
|17,159
|1996
|New Jersey Devils
|Prudential Center
|Newark, New Jersey
|16,514
|2007
|New York Islanders
|UBS Arena
|Elmont, New York
|17,255
|2021
|New York Rangers
|Madison Square Garden
|New York City, New York
|18,006
|1968
|Ottawa Senators
|Canadian Tire Centre
|Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
|19,153
|1996
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Wells Fargo Center
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|20,306
|1996
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|PPG Paints Arena
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|18,187
|2010
|San Jose Sharks
|SAP Center
|San Jose, California
|17,435
|1993
|Seattle Kraken
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Seattle, Washington
|317,151
|1962
|St. Louis Blues
|Enterprise Center
|St. Louis, Missouri
|18,096
|1994
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Amalie Arena
|Tampa, Florida
|19,092
|1996
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|20,270
|1999
|Vancouver Canucks
|Rogers Arena
|Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
|18,910
|1995
|Vegas Golden Knights
|T-Mobile Arena
|Paradise, Nevada
|17,500
|2016
|Washington Capitals
|Capital One Arena
|Washington, D.C.
|18,573
|1997
|Winnipeg Jets
|Canada Life Centre
|Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
|15,321
|2004