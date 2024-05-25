Where Does Each NHL Team Play? List of NHL Teams and Arenas

More than 100 years old, the NHL was established in the year 1917, and today, it is one of the most watched and loved sports in the world. The league contains 32 teams divided into four divisions. Each team takes part in 82 games during the season before the best 16 teams advance for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Every team has a stadium, which is based in the team’s home city. Here’s a look at every team’s home stadium:

Team Name Arena Name Arena Location Seating Capacity Opening Year Anaheim Ducks Honda Center Anaheim, California 17,174 1993 Arizona Coyotes Mullett Arena Tempe, Arizona 4,600 2022 Boston Bruins TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts 17,850 1995 Buffalo Sabres KeyBank Center Buffalo, New York 19,070 1996 Calgary Flames Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, Alberta, Canada 19,289 1983 Carolina Hurricanes PNC Arena Raleigh, North Carolina 18,700 1999 Chicago Blackhawks United Center Chicago, Illinois 19,717 1994 Colorado Avalanche Ball Arena Denver, Colorado 17,809 1999 Columbus Blue Jackets Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio 18,500 2000 Dallas Stars American Airlines Center Dallas, Texas 18,532 2001 Detroit Red Wings Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Michigan 19,515 2017 Edmonton Oilers Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada 18,347 2016 Florida Panthers Amerant Bank Arena Sunrise, Florida 319,250 1998 Los Angeles Kings Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, California 18,2301999 Minnesota Wild Xcel Energy Center Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, Minnesota 17,954 2000 Montreal Canadiens Bell Centre Montreal, Quebec, Canada 21,105 1996 Nashville Predators Bridgestone Arena Nashville, Tennessee 17,159 1996 New Jersey Devils Prudential Center Newark, New Jersey 16,514 2007 New York Islanders UBS Arena Elmont, New York 17,255 2021 New York Rangers Madison Square Garden New York City, New York 18,006 1968 Ottawa Senators Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada 19,153 1996 Philadelphia Flyers Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 20,306 1996 Pittsburgh Penguins PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 18,187 2010 San Jose Sharks SAP Center San Jose, California 17,435 1993 Seattle Kraken Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, Washington 317,151 1962 St. Louis Blues Enterprise Center St. Louis, Missouri 18,096 1994 Tampa Bay Lightning Amalie Arena Tampa, Florida 19,092 1996 Toronto Maple Leafs Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada 20,270 1999 Vancouver Canucks Rogers Arena Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada 18,910 1995 Vegas Golden Knights T-Mobile Arena Paradise, Nevada 17,500 2016 Washington Capitals Capital One Arena Washington, D.C. 18,573 1997 Winnipeg Jets Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada 15,321 2004

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement