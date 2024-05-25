Where Does Each NHL Team Play? List of NHL Teams and Arenas

More than 100 years old, the NHL was established in the year 1917, and today, it is one of the most watched and loved sports in the world. The league contains 32 teams divided into four divisions. Each team takes part in 82 games during the season before the best 16 teams advance for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

 

Every team has a stadium, which is based in the team’s home city. Here’s a look at every team’s home stadium:

Team Name Arena Name Arena Location Seating Capacity Opening Year
Anaheim Ducks Honda Center Anaheim, California 17,174 1993
Arizona Coyotes Mullett Arena Tempe, Arizona 4,600 2022
Boston Bruins TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts 17,850 1995
Buffalo Sabres KeyBank Center Buffalo, New York 19,070 1996
Calgary Flames Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, Alberta, Canada 19,289 1983
Carolina Hurricanes PNC Arena Raleigh, North Carolina 18,700 1999
Chicago Blackhawks United Center Chicago, Illinois 19,717 1994
Colorado Avalanche Ball Arena Denver, Colorado 17,809 1999
Columbus Blue Jackets Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio 18,500 2000
Dallas Stars American Airlines Center Dallas, Texas 18,532 2001
Detroit Red Wings Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Michigan 19,515 2017
Edmonton Oilers Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada 18,347 2016
Florida Panthers Amerant Bank Arena Sunrise, Florida 319,250 1998
Los Angeles Kings Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, California 18,2301999 Minnesota Wild
Xcel Energy Center Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, Minnesota 17,954 2000
Montreal Canadiens Bell Centre Montreal, Quebec, Canada 21,105 1996
Nashville Predators Bridgestone Arena Nashville, Tennessee 17,159 1996
New Jersey Devils Prudential Center Newark, New Jersey 16,514 2007
New York Islanders UBS Arena Elmont, New York 17,255 2021
New York Rangers Madison Square Garden New York City, New York 18,006 1968
Ottawa Senators Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada 19,153 1996
Philadelphia Flyers Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 20,306 1996
Pittsburgh Penguins PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 18,187 2010
San Jose Sharks SAP Center San Jose, California 17,435 1993
Seattle Kraken Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, Washington 317,151 1962
St. Louis Blues Enterprise Center St. Louis, Missouri 18,096 1994
Tampa Bay Lightning Amalie Arena Tampa, Florida 19,092 1996
Toronto Maple Leafs Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada 20,270 1999
Vancouver Canucks Rogers Arena Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada 18,910 1995
Vegas Golden Knights T-Mobile Arena Paradise, Nevada 17,500 2016
Washington Capitals Capital One Arena Washington, D.C. 18,573 1997
Winnipeg Jets Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada 15,321 2004

 

