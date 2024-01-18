Which NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl and how many of them are still in the playoffs this year?

Since the birth of the NFL, the Lombardi Trophies have become the ultimate symbol of triumph. However, there are still a few teams who haven't had the pleasure of tasting victory in a Super Bowl. While the Green Bay Packers secured the first two Super Bowls, others continue to chase that elusive championship.

As we delve into the uncharted territories of teams without a Super Bowl win, we'll also scrutinize the current playoff landscape to discover which hopefuls might finally break the spell this year. Can you predict which team will emerge from the shadows and rewrite its history in this year's playoffs?

Which NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl?

Many of the 32 NFL teams have achieved success by winning a Super Bowl, while there exist 12 teams that reached the championship game yet fell short of securing the highly sought-after Lombardi trophy.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals originated as the Chicago Cardinals in 1920, clinching two NFL championships. However, they have yet to secure a Super Bowl victory and have faced challenges on the competitiveness front, amassing over 200 losses compared to their wins throughout their franchise history. The team transitioned to the St. Louis Cardinals from 1960 to 1987; since then, they have been known as the Phoenix or Arizona Cardinals.

In the Super Bowl era, the Cardinals have made just nine playoff appearances. Notably, in 2009, with Kurt Warner's contribution, they reached Super Bowl XLIII. Still, they were defeated 27-23 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, marked by Santonio Holmes' iconic game-winning touchdown with 35 seconds remaining (though they did cover as a 7-point underdog).

Despite a commendable 13-3 record and a presence in the NFC Championship Game 2015, the Cardinals have yet to progress beyond the wild-card round of the playoffs since then.

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons joined the NFL in 1966 but have yet to secure a Super Bowl victory. Their overall performance falls significantly below the .500 mark, with just 14 playoff appearances. Nevertheless, they did reach two Super Bowls.

The initial instance occurred in 1998 when the Falcons, as underdogs, triumphed over the heavily favored 15-1 Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game with a 30-27 overtime win. However, their Super Bowl XXXIII matchup against the Denver Broncos ended in a decisive 34-19 defeat.

The more widely remembered second Super Bowl appearance took place in the 2016 season, featuring quarterback Matt Ryan. Despite holding a substantial 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, the Falcons suffered a setback, allowing 31 unanswered points and ultimately losing 34-28 in overtime. Adding to the disappointment, those who bet on the Falcons with a +3 spread found they still needed to cover the game.

Since their last playoff appearance in 2017, the Falcons have not returned to postseason contention.

Buffalo Bills

Several teams on this list have faced unfortunate circumstances, with the Buffalo Bills being notable among them. The Bills, a former AFL team with two championships, hold a unique record in NFL history as the only franchise to reach four consecutive Super Bowls (1990-1993). Regrettably, Buffalo faced defeat in each of these championship games.

The Bills' closest brush with Lombardi Trophy glory occurred in Super Bowl XXV (1991), where Buffalo kicker Scott Norwood missed a crucial 47-yard field goal as time expired, resulting in a narrow 20-19 victory for the New York Giants. This particular Super Bowl was the only one in which the Bills were favored.

In Super Bowl XXVI, Buffalo suffered a 37-24 loss to the Washington Redskins, and subsequently faced the formidable Dallas Cowboys dynasty in the next two Super Bowls.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers hold a unique position compared to most teams on this list due to their establishment as an expansion team in 1995. They performed admirably in their initial two seasons, reaching the 1996 NFC Championship Game where they were defeated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers. However, the team did not secure a playoff berth again until 2003.

During that season, Jake Delhomme, Steve Smith, and Muhsin Muhammad played pivotal roles in guiding the 11-5 Panthers to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, their championship aspirations were thwarted by quarterback Tom Brady, and they succumbed to a 32-29 defeat on a last-second game-winning field goal by Adam Vinatieri.

In 2015, the Panthers again reached the Super Bowl with NFL MVP Cam Newton, boasting an impressive 15-1 regular-season record. Despite being favored by 5 points, they could not secure victory, falling 24-10 to Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have experienced multiple phases of high competitiveness, making it to the Super Bowl three times since their entry into the league in 1970.

During the 1980s, the Bengals reached the championship game twice – Super Bowl XVI in the 1981 season and Super Bowl XXIII in the 1988 season. Unfortunately, they faced defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in both instances. In Super Bowl XXIII, Cincinnati held a 16-13 lead with 3:44 remaining, but Joe Montana orchestrated an 11-play touchdown drive, securing a 20-16 victory for the 49ers.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have succeeded in multiple championships throughout their franchise history, although they haven't secured a Super Bowl victory. Notably, they clinched championships in their inaugural NFL season in 1950, and subsequently in 1954, 1955, and 1964.

Since that time, the journey has been challenging, marked by an absence in any Super Bowl appearances. In the 1980s, the Browns were competitive under the leadership of Bernie Kosar, yet they faced setbacks, losing on three occasions in AFC title games to the Denver Broncos.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions enthusiasts have faced considerable challenges. Despite clinching four NFL championships from 1935 to 1957, the team has only secured a single victory in the playoffs, which is difficult to fathom. During the 1990s, Detroit reached the playoffs on six occasions, but subsequent periods have seen a shortage of postseason success.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans, an NFL expansion team since 2002, selected David Carr as the top overall pick to serve as their future quarterback. Unfortunately, the outcome was less favorable, with Houston achieving its first winning season in 2009 and playoff appearance in 2011.

Throughout the 2010s, the Texans displayed competitiveness, securing the AFC South title six times. However, they fell short of reaching any AFC championship games.

The recent acquisition of C.J. Stroud, chosen as the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, suggests a potential shift in fortune for Houston under the guidance of their new head coach, DeMeco Ryans.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who joined the league as an expansion team alongside the Carolina Panthers in 1995, have experienced fluctuating performance levels. In their initial five seasons, they secured playoff berths four times. However, their postseason appearances have been less frequent since 2000, totaling four, with no Super Bowl appearances despite reaching three conference championship games.

Los Angeles Chargers

Formerly known as the San Diego Chargers until 2017, the Los Angeles Chargers have achieved considerable success as a franchise, albeit without significant Super Bowl victories. Since 1970, the Chargers have reached the postseason 15 times and participated in four AFC title games but managed to secure only one Super Bowl appearance.

During the 1980s, the renowned "Air Coryell" offense, led by Dan Fouts, propelled the team to the AFC title games in 1980 and 1981, although they faced defeat on both occasions.

In 1994, quarterback Stan Humphries, running back Natrone Means, and linebacker Junior Seau played pivotal roles in guiding San Diego to its lone Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl XXIX against the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, the odds were stacked against them, with the 49ers being 18-point favorites according to Las Vegas oddsmakers. The outcome was a decisive victory for the 49ers, who won 49-26.

Minnesota Vikings

Among the teams listed, the Minnesota Vikings can be considered as one of the more accomplished. They boast a record of more regular-season victories than defeats and have consistently maintained competitiveness since the late 1960s.

The Vikings faced Super Bowl disappointments, going 0-4 during the "Purple People Eaters" era from 1969 to 1976.

A notable missed opportunity for Minnesota occurred in Super Bowl IV, where they were favored by 12 points against Hank Stram's Kansas City Chiefs, marking the inaugural year following the AFL/NFL merger.

Tennessee Titans

Formerly known as the Oilers until the late 1990s, the Tennessee Titans have achieved a single Super Bowl appearance, which took place in the 1999 season.

In the 1992 postseason, the Oilers experienced a setback in a memorable playoff game. Facing the Buffalo Bills, they surrendered a significant lead, as the Bills made a historic comeback from a 35-3 deficit to ultimately secure a 41-38 victory in overtime.

These three teams could break the spell this year

Buffalo Bills

One team that could achieve their dream of winning the Super Bowl this year is the Buffalo Bills. The Bills previously played against Pittsburgh on January 16th and won the match with a score of 31-17.

Houston Texans

The second team that could change their destiny this year is the Houston Texans. The Houston Texans played their last match against Cleveland and won 45-14. This was a wild card match.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have the potential to alter their fate this year. In their recent game against Los Angeles, the team emerged victorious with a final score of W24-23.

Conclusion

In NFL history, where Lombardi Trophies signify success, some teams are yet to taste Super Bowl glory. Exploring teams without a win, the Bills, Texans, and Lions emerge as hopefuls this year.

The Bills' 31-17 victory against Pittsburgh, the Texans' 45-14 win over Cleveland, and the Lions' thrilling 24-23 triumph against Los Angeles showcase their potential. As the playoffs unfold, the question remains: Can these teams rewrite history this year and seize the Super Bowl moment? The answer promises an unscripted climax in this season's saga.

