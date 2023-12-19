Who is Dream Paige? Here’s all we know about Anthony Edwards' Onlyfans model sidechick Paige Jordae so far

Trigger Warning: This article has references to abortion.



Instagram model and OnlyFans content creator, Paige Jordae, leveled accusations against NBA player Anthony Edwards, alleging he offered her $100,000 to abort her pregnancy.

Between her two OnlyFans accounts, Jordae commands a large audience. She holds a VIP label on one account that amasses over 80,700 subscribers. Her second, more budget-friendly account, reels in 29,800 subscribers.

Jordae caught the public's attention after revealing a series of screenshots allegedly depicting conversations with Edwards in which he requested that she opt for abortion.

Instagram model Paige Jordae has thrust Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards into the limelight of controversy.

Jordae recently disclosed private messages, apparently from Edwards, that implored her to contemplate abortion.

Anthony Edwards' controversial texts regarding abortion

Instagram model Paige Jordae actively shared screenshots that allegedly showcased a conversation with NBA player Anthony Edwards, hinting at his suggestion for her to potentially abort her pregnancy.

Jordae's evidence involved a photograph of a pregnancy test, signifying her pregnancy. Allegedly, Edwards' response read,

Edwards has now reacted to these allegations with a statement, confirming the text exchanges but contradicting claims that he was pressuring Jordae to undergo an abortion. Edwards is currently engaged to Jeanine Robel, and they're awaiting the birth of a child.

Further muddling the situation, Edwards' fiancée, Jeanine Robel, revealed her pregnancy on Instagram only days beforehand. The NBA player reportedly looks forward to welcoming his first child with Jeanine.

Edwards had supposedly asked Jordae to film herself taking abortion pills. However, Jordae declined, citing a previous abortion two years ago, which she profoundly regrets.

Anthony Edwards's apology and stance on Women's Autonomy

In the disclosed text conversation, Edwards insisted he did not want a kid, and they should handle this issue maturely.

Edwards, formerly a Georgetown standout, proposed to support the abortion financially and continued to stress his wish to prevent complications.

As a result of this controversy, Edwards penned a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter),

"There were regrettable comments I made on the spur of the moment that don't reflect my true beliefs or the man I aspire to be.

Every woman should be encouraged and empowered to make autonomous decisions regarding their bodies and their best interests.

I am dealing with my matters privately and won't be elaborating on them at present," posted Edwards.

