Who is Kayla Nicole? All you need to know about Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend

Travis Kelce has been a favorite of the internet these days, thanks to his hot-steaming relationship with Taylor Swift. However, before dating Taylor, the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs was with Kayla Nicole.

While everyone knows about Travis Kelce’s new girlfriend, not everyone knows much about his ex. Today, we are going to talk about Kayla Nicole in detail, going into detail about who she is and what she does.

Kayla Nicole’s education and career

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole started dating in 2017, and they broke off their relationship in 2022. However, Kayla came into a relationship with Travis years after graduating in Broadcast journalism. She attended Pepperdine University, earning her Bachelor’s degree in 2013.

After graduating from Pepperdine University with a degree in journalism, Kayla went ahead, landing herself hosting gigs from sports outlets. She has worked with reputed sports organizations such as Barstool Sports, ESPN, and many more. But her career took a turn when she went into the NBA.

Kayla created herself a name when she started reporting for the NBA on the courtside and sideline coverage in the NFL. The same year she graduated, she got the chance to interview Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell for Global Grind when they were on their press tour for their show called The House in 2017.

Kayla Nicole isn’t just a media reporter but a fashion and fitness icon as well

While Kayla Nicole enjoyed working for sports outlets covering NBA and NFL news coverage, she hadn’t stood back for her love for fashion. In addition to working in media, she also went ahead, making herself a career in modeling. Kayla is an ambassador for multiple fashion brands.

Some fashion brands she is an ambassador for are Savage X Fenty, Crocs, and Revolve. But that’s not just it. Kayla also has a passion for fitness and often shared multiple posts that clearly reflect her love. Adding further, she also owns a fitness brand called Strong Is Sexy.

Why did Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole break up?

By now, it’s clear that Kayla Nicole is finally independent. However, when the couple broke up, there was a trending rumor that it happened because Travis stopped supper Kayla finally. But later, he himself revealed the truth in a podcast episode of The Pivot Podcast.

According to the American football tight end, it’s not true that there was some financial element in the breakup. “She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career,” Travis said during his appearance in that podcast episode earlier this year.

When it comes to breakups, Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce had an on-and-off relationship. In 2020, they were reported to be separated, just to be back again a few months later. The couple broke up again in 2022, but this time, they didn’t come back. Instead, they separated their ways.

While there are so many speculations around why Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce broke up, there’s no real fact around the actual reason. Talking about reasons, what’s the most convincing reason you heard online about Kayla and Travis breaking up? Share it in the comment section below.