Who is Travis Kelce's father Ed Kelce? What we know so far about NFL star's dad

Do you know who Travis Kelce is? We bet you know. But let's ask you another question. Do you know who Travis Kelce's father is? Don't worry if you don't, because you are not alone. There are very few who know more than enough about Travis's father. If you are one of them, you're lucky today. Keep reading to know who Travis Kelce's father is and about his upbringing.

Travis Kelce comes from a military background yet life took his career in a different direction

Ed Kelce, just like his wife Donna Kelce, was brought up in Cleveland. Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's love for football is a gift trait from their father Ed Kelce. Ed has been a huge football fan since high school and he always wanted to play football in college, as per People. However, his time in college wasn't as long as he expected. It's because Ed comes from a Military background, growing up with a large military presence.

Therefore, more than studying in college, Ed felt his higher calling was to serve his country in the Military. "Everybody in my family prior to me was in the service", Travis Kelce's father once shared during an episode of the New Heights podcast, according to People. However, things didn't go well for Ed on the route to join the Military as his application was rejected due to a knee injury.

Later, Ed even tried becoming a Coast Guard but Crohn's disease took that career away from him as well. But Ed didn't back off and went on to make a highly successful career in the metal and steel industry. He went ahead falling in love with Donna Kelce and soon they became parents to two lovely kids who are making them proud each passing day.

