Why did 49ers star QB Brock Purdy change his jersey number from 14 to 13? Find out

In the world of sports, even small changes turn heads. 49ers' QB Brock Purdy shifted from 14 to 13, prompting questions about the reasons behind this tweak. Join us as we uncover the mystery and delve into the personal significance of Purdy's unexpected jersey number change. What drove this decision, and what stories lie beneath the surface? Let's explore the intriguing journey behind the shift.

Why does Brock Purdy wear No. 13?

The response to the question lies in the esteemed former player of the sport, Dan Marino. On January 15th, 2000, the legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback threw the last pass of his career in a playoff game against the Jaguars. Purdy was only 19 days old at that time, indicating he would have no memory of the moment. Nonetheless, he would later become an ardent fan of the Hall of Famer, a sentiment encouraged by his father, Shawn Purdy, who was also a devoted Marino fan.

The significance of all this is evident when Purdy had the opportunity to converse with his idol before a game against the Giants in Week 3. One can imagine the emotional impact of the encounter. "It's an honor, man," Purdy expressed during the meeting with Marino. "My dad, he loved you growing up. I wear 13 and everything because of you, man, so appreciate it." The connection between the two didn't end there. Purdy revealed that he was born on December 27th, 1999, the same day Marino faced the Jets. "My dad always said I got to see you play the day I was born," Purdy shared.

For those curious, Marino threw three touchdowns that day in a 38-31 loss, completing 29 out of 52 passes for 322 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Since then, the 'student' has followed the 'teacher,' with Purdy mimicking Marino's style, especially his quick release, since the age of five. "Dan Marino’s just a winner," Purdy commented in 2018. "He does whatever it takes to win. He elevates his teammates’ game around him. When I go back and watch his highlights and things that he did, I try to incorporate that into how I play the game."

Brock Purdy: What has happened until now

When Brock Purdy was selected as the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, expectations were modest regarding his role in the NFL, likely anticipating him to serve as a backup quarterback. However, it has become evident that being dubbed 'Mr. Irrelevant' does not accurately reflect Purdy's impact.

His noteworthy moments, such as being thrust into action when both of San Francisco's quarterbacks were injured and his impressive performance in the NFC championship game last year, showcase his remarkable talent. Notably, Purdy is only the fourth quarterback in history, joining the ranks of Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomczak, and Mike Livingston, to begin his career with eight consecutive regular-season wins.

