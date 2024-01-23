Why did Bills kicker Tyler Bass deactivate his social media after loss to Chiefs in NFL playoffs?

In the wake of the Buffalo Bills' narrow defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff, a notable development emerged involving their kicker, Tyler Bass.

Tyler Bass steps away from social media

Following a missed 44-yard field goal that could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter, Bass made the decision to deactivate his social media accounts.

This choice was in response to a barrage of negative comments and death threats he received post-game.

After the game, Bass stood at his locker and answered questions from the media. Teammates defended him as well.

“Ultimately, it’s completely on me. I’ve got to do a better job of getting through to my target,” Bass said, after the Bills’ 27-24 loss.

“I’ve got to do a better job of playing it a little bit more left when you have a left-to-right [wind]. I’ve been here long enough to know that you have to do that."

“You know, I was trusting my line that I had in warmups. Hit a good ball, but it didn’t work out. I feel terrible, you know? I love this team and it hurts. This one hurts bad. Yeah, I’ve got to do a better job. Totally on me.”

Advertisement

But Bass evidently needs some time to himself.

The backlash against Bass was swift and severe.

However, in a display of solidarity and support, many Bills fans and teammates rallied around Bass.

This support was manifested in various forms, from encouraging messages to donations made in his name to the Ten Lives Club, a charity that Bass had previously supported.

Fans Rally in Support of Tyler Bass Against Backlash

Fans of the Buffalo Bills and the sporting community at large demonstrated an overwhelming wave of support for the kicker.

Many took to social media platforms to voice their backing for Bass, emphasizing the importance of perspective and understanding in the sports community.

A fan writes, "Utterly unacceptable. If your life is so bad that you need to send DEATH THREATS to someone who made a mistake in A GAME you need to reevaluate your life choices. And stop fucking gambling."

Another commented, "This loss was a team event. If the team had scored then his kick was unnecessary. The team not scoring was as much at fault as the missed kick. That’s just the game."

Another said, "Reminds me of what happened when Hank Aaron caught up to Babe Ruth's record. Death threats in the mail, phone calls, the inevitable N-bombs dropping. It's just a game, dammit. It's not worth someone's life."

In a show of solidarity, donations were made in Bass's name to the Ten Lives Club, a charity he has supported in the past.

Another aptly reminded, "Fans forget players are humans. So sad to see this."

Another fan asked about his well being, "Very unfortunate situation and I hope he’s okay."

Ultimately, this story is not just about a missed field goal or a deactivated social media account.

It's a call to all of us to remember the human behind the athlete and the strength that comes from standing together​.

As we celebrate the unifying power of sports, let's ponder: Can we, as a collective, foster a more supportive and empathetic sports culture, one that uplifts rather than tears down?

Advertisement

Also read: Taylor Swift, Andy Reid, Kylie and Travis Kelce react to Jason’s shirtless celebration