Why Do Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman Have Beef? Resurfaced Clip Hints Potential Reason

Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman have recently been involved in a war of words. The Irish fighter termed Usman as a ‘bum’ in his recent appearances in a Q&A for Duelbits.

This prompted Usman to react and ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ retorted saying that McGregor was wrong in his assessment. Usman further claimed that he gave ‘The Notorious’ two chances to fight him for the welterweight title.

Why do Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman have animosity?

Conor McGregor has mostly fought in the lightweight and featherweight divisions in his career. He has three fights at welterweight, two against Nate Diaz and one against Donald Cerrone. Usman, meanwhile, was a dominant champion in the welterweight division.

When McGregor defeated Cerrone via a spectacular first-round finish at UFC 246, there were talks about the former two-division champion potentially gunning for a third belt at welterweight. Usman was the 170lbs champion at that point.

'The Nigerian Nightmare', in his appearance at the JRE podcast, fired a warning to McGregor. Usman said, "Can you imagine me fighting Conor? Like that wouldn't be fair. It would not be fair. Like I get it, everyone has a puncher's chance, but it would not be fair. Like you saw what Khabib did to him, at 55. Now imagine me doing that to him at 70. And I'm not just gonna take him down, I would march forward, I would beat on him, I would do some bad things to Conor. It's not like I don't like the guy, Conor's Conor."

Usman further suggested that McGregor’s power is threatened in the featherweight and lightweight divisions, not against a 170lbs champion like him, who carries a significant size.

Apart from that, it’s worth noting that Usman is managed by Ali Abdelaziz. McGregor and Abdelaziz have had plenty of back-and-forth over time. The verbal confrontations peaked when McGregor faced Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Kamaru Usman claps back at Conor McGregor’s ‘bum’ comments

Kamaru Usman has clapped back at Conor McGregor for his recent comments. Usman suggested that he never down-talked the Irishman when he had low moments in his life and career. Usman said on the POUND 4 POUND podcast (via MMA Mania), “I didn’t kick him while he was down. He’s had run-ins with the law. He’s had back-to-back instances, but you never heard me sit there and kick the man while he was down. There needs to be some level of respect here because, at the end of the day, that’s what this sport is all about. The respect and the discipline we all put in to get to the top of the sport. That seems to be something he’s lacking.”

Conor McGregor is set to make his UFC return in the welterweight division against Michael Chandler. However, it’s unlikely that he would be matched up against Kamaru Usman in the near future. Lightweight seems to be the most likely home for the Irishman moving forward. However, with McGregor involved, nothing is off the cards.