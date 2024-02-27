WPL Points Table 2024 and Standings

The second season of the Women’s Premier League started with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on last year’s runners-up, Meg Lanning led Delhi Capitals on February 23 2024 at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. So far, around 5 league matches have taken place with all the five teams having played 2 matches each.

The table, however, is led by Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, followed by the defending champions. Both the teams have won both matches but the difference in their position is due to RCB’s higher net run rate of 1.665 whereas Mumbai follows with 0.4888. Delhi Capitals are situated at the third position, having won one of the two matches they played whereas UP Warriorz and Gulf Giants occupy the fourth and fifth spot respectively, with no victory in either of the games.

WPL 2024 Points Table: