In an exclusive interview, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dished on his favorite song from superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift's latest album The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD).

The NFL star admittedly has a "biased" pick - the romantic pop hit So High School, speculated to be an autobiographical nod to Kelce and Swift's whirlwind relationship.

Travis Kelce's Candid Swiftie Confession

"I might be a little biased to 'So High School,'" Travis Kelce confessed to PEOPLE at his second annual Kelce Jam music festival in Kansas City on Saturday.

The smitten lyrics of the romantic TTPD track, including "Truth, dare, spin bottles/You know how to ball, I know Aristotle," are widely believed to reference the high-profile pair's dynamic.

Kelce couldn't hide his adoration for the 11-time Grammy winner's new release. "Of the 31 songs, that one is my favorite for sure," he gushed.

An Epic Onstage Kelce Jam Bromance

Hosting the massive Kelce Jam festival, Kelce radiated infectious excitement, yelling to the over 20,000 pumped fans: "Through all my years in [Kansas City], life could be no better than right the fuck now."

"I'm so fired up. We got Lil Wayne, we got 2 Chainz — two of my favorite rap artists in the game since I believe I was in high school — and we got Diplo about to take it over in between the two sets. So it's just gonna be a whole bunch of fun," Kelce enthused.

"I'm so fired up. We got Lil Wayne, we got 2 Chainz — two of my favorite rap artists in the game since I believe I was in high school — and we got Diplo about to take it over in between the two sets. So it's just gonna be a whole bunch of fun," Kelce enthused.

Travis Kelce Curates Bro Heaven

In a true bro heaven display, the football star didn't hold back - bringing the iconic Lombardi Trophy onstage, tossing footballs into the roaring crowd, and even chugging beverages during his DJ set.

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany showed their support for their star teammate, dancing along to the dynamic setlist. In a power move, Kelce also ensured all attendees were hooked up with free wings courtesy of sponsor WingStop.

When he wasn't commanding the stage, Kelce was hands-on throughout the festival grounds, mingling with fans and savoring local Kansas City food truck grub at the Azura Amphitheater event space.

From Romantic Italy to Travis Kelce's Kansas City Playground

Kelce's unabashed Kelce Jam admissions come just days after Kelce and Swift were spotted sharing romantic moments during a dreamy Italian getaway in Lake Como.

The celeb couple looked smitten strolling the streets arm-in-arm and even sharing smooches during a rainy boat ride following the singer's Paris tour stops.

With the European Eras Tour leg continuing before a North American run this fall, perhaps loved-up Kelce will make a surprise stage cameo to serenade his superstar girlfriend with his self-proclaimed "biased" TTPD anthem So High School from the crowd.

Swift seemed to foreshadow her football star beau's Kelce Jam antics, reportedly advising him to "just go out there and have fun." Mission accomplished, indeed.

