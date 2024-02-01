WrestleMania 40 Spoiler: Potential plans for major Championship Triple Threat Matches being pitched

The official Road to WrestleMania 40 has begun we are just days away from the showcase of immortals. Unarguably WrestleMania is the biggest stage in the whole professional wrestling industry.

This year WWE will host their 40th annual two-night WrestleMania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field on Sat, Apr 6, 2024, and Sun, Apr 7, 2024.

This year’s WrestleMania landscape is altering as quickly as it can. Major stars who were expected to perform at the showcase of immortals are unfortunately out due to injury.

WWE is re-writing the card-altering major matches. A recent report by Xero News suggests WWE is working on a major triple-threat match at WrestleMania 40.

“Triple Threat Matches are currently being discussed for 2 titles at Mania Not sure which titles One could be the IC title These are not locked yet just a discussion today about New Mania Plans.” Xero News via official Twitter.



If we look back at almost every tenth WrestleMania it was a triple-threat match WrestleMania 20 was a triple-threat match and WrestleMania 30 was a triple-threat match.



Fans on Twitter are now speculating and booking match-keeping reports in their mind.

A fan tweeted his speculation about booking a Triple Threat match for both men superstar and female superstars, “Seth Vs Drew Vs Sami for the WHC title Rhea Vs Becky Vs Liv for the WWC title.”



Another fan expressed, "Unify the World Heavyweight & Undisputed WWE Universal Championships: Reigns vs Rhodes vs Rollins to crown the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion (Triple Crown Champion), and implement a light brand split (where the champions can appear on any show)."

Who will Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes challenge next?

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes won Royal Rumble 2024, he broke a major record of 26 years. He managed to win the Royal Rumble back-to-back in a row. The last man to win Royal Rumble back-to-back in a row was Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Cody Rhodes becomes the tenth WWE star to win the Royal Rumble more than once time and the fourth WWE superstar to win the Royal Rumble in a row after Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.



At the ending moments of Royal Rumble 2024 after pointing out WrestleMania 40 logo.

Rhodes turned his attention toward WWE's undisputed champion Roman Reigns who was watching his match from the VIP Loungue.

He challenged him directly for the match-up suggesting to fans that he would challenge fans

The landscape took another turn in the recent episode of Monday Night Raw, where Seth Rollins tried to convince Cody Rhodes to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. To which Rhodes said he would think about it.

Rhodes has officially announced he will appear on the upcoming SmackDown to possibly announce who he will face and Roman Reigns will appear on the show.



After analyzing the storyline and history of Cody Rhodes he will more likely choose Roman Reigns as his challenger for WrestleMania 40.

