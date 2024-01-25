WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Full Match Card, Preview, Predictions and Possible Fight Order

WWE is gearing up to host their 37th edition of the Royal Rumble event, Royal Rumble 2024, this weekend on Saturday, January 27th, at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The anticipation among WWE fans is through the roof!

There are some epic matches lined up for the event, including two championship bouts, two Royal Rumble matches, and the highly anticipated return of CM Punk, who will be making his WWE television comeback since Royal Rumble 2014.

The Royal Rumble events hold immense significance as they pave the way towards the Road to WrestleMania. The winners of the Royal Rumble matches earn the coveted opportunity to headline WrestleMania against the reigning champion. It's a thrilling journey that sets the stage for the grandest event in WWE.

Last year at Royal Rumble 2023, Cody Rhodes won the men’s Royal Rumble match and main-evented WrestleMania 39 night two.



On the other hand, Rhea Ripley won the women’s Royal Rumble 2023 match and dethroned Charlotte Flair to become WWE women's champion.

Royal Rumble 2024 card

This year's Royal Rumble 2024 card looks super stacked and jam-packed with two major WWE championships on the line. Roman Reigns the undisputed universal champion is set to make his return to the ring at Royal Rumble 2024, The tribal chief will defend his championship against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in a fatal-four-way match.

Match card Match type 30 Superstars will enter 30 Men's Royal Rumble Match 30 Superstars will enter 30 Women's Royal Rumble Match Logan Paul(c) vs Kevin Owens WWE United States Championship Roman Reigns(c) vs Randy Orton vs LA Knight vs AJ Styles Fatal 4-Way match for Undisputed Universal Championship

Royal Rumble 2024 Predictions & Lineup

4. Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens for United States Championship - Some reports suggest Logan Paul vs Kevin Ownes will be the kick-off match of Royal Rumble 2024. Both these men are known for their hardcore extreme wrestling style.

Logan Paul and Kevin Ownes both were the highlights of last year's Royal Rumble 2023.

Logan Paul made an appearance at the Royal Rumble in 2023, where he stunned the crowd with a double jumping rope clothesline with Ricochet. This moment has been hailed as one of the greatest moments in Royal Rumble history.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens was in the middle of a heated rivalry with The Bloodline and was set to face Roman Reigns in the main event of the Royal Rumble 2023. The match between Owens and Reigns was nothing short of amazing, with the highlight being when Sami Zayn came to the aid of his old friend Owens and betrayed Reigns.

Looking ahead to the next Royal Rumble, reports suggest that Logan Paul will be participating and competing in two matches. However, Owens is expected to come out on top in his match against Paul and potentially win the United States Championship.

3. Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 match - Some sources are saying that the women's Royal Rumble 2024 match will be the second one on the card. It looks like this year's match is going to be action-packed, with plenty of potential winners. WWE has been dropping hints about a possible showdown between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley for a while now.

Bayley is definitely a top contender to win the Royal Rumble 2024. She might also turn face and go up against her faction Damage Ctrl at WrestleMania 40.

Exciting stuff! And that's not all, we can expect some big returns from Liv Morgan, Soniya Devills, Sasha Banks, and more. Oh, and keep an eye out for Jade Cargill, who is rumored to make her WWE in-ring debut in the Royal Rumble 2024. It's going to be an epic showdown!

2. Men’s Royal Rumble 2024 match - There are conflicting reports about the placement of the Men's Royal Rumble in the lineup for 2024, with some sources claiming it will be the main event and others stating that it will be the second-to-last match of the night.

Pictures will become clearer as we approach the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. This year's Rumble appears to be one of the wildest yet, with unpredictability and star power.

With CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and many more, and some unexpected and shocking returns.



The top favorites to win this year’s men's Royal Rumble match are CM Punk, Cody Rhodes in a row, and Gunther last year's Iron Survivor.

Our pick for this year’s men's Royal Rumble 2024 is CM Punk. Punk after winning Royal Rumble 2024 can fulfill his story of main-eventing WrestleMania.

1. Roman Reigns(c) vs Randy Orton vs LA Knight vs AJ Styles – Fatal 4-Way match for Undisputed Universal Championship - Roman Reigns is gearing up for his big comeback to the wrestling ring after Crown Jewel 2023. The Tribal Chief has held the WWE championship for an impressive 1500 days.

In an upcoming fatal four-way match, Roman Reigns will defend his title against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight. Our bet is on Roman Reigns to come out on top, with LA Knight possibly being the one to take the fall, leaving AJ Styles and Randy Orton in the mix.

Looking ahead, Roman Reigns is slated to headline WrestleMania 40, where he could face off against either The Rock or Cody Rhodes. It's safe to say that Royal Rumble 2024 is going to be an epic event. Share your predictions for the Royal Rumble 2024 in the comments below!

