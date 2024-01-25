WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Reddit Streams: How to watch upcoming Premium Live Event for free?

WWE is gearing up to host the first major pay-per-view of this year Royal Rumble 2024, on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Royal Rumble events are one of the five major pay-per-views of events of WWE that they host every year.

Royal Rumble events are based on Battle Royal themes where 30 wrestlers enter the ring every 90 seconds. Some participants are pre-announced and some are surprise entrants. The surprise element makes the event more exciting and unpredictable with a lot of former WWE superstar legends makes special appearances, newcomers makes their way in and some injured superstars make their comebacks.



Royal Rumble 2024 will also mark the in-ring return of the grandest champion on roaster The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns who has been WWE champion for almost 1500 days, Reigns will defend his WWE Undisputed championship in a fatal four-way match against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

On the other hand, we will get two main-eventers of WrestleMania 40 one female superstar and another male superstar after The Royal Rumble 2024 matches.

The anticipation amongst the fans for Royal Rumble 2024 is at an all-time high with considerable possible shockers that could change the whole landscape of WWE and WrestleMania 40. Fans are now looking for different ways to watch the Royal Rumble 2024.



Can you watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 on Reddit?

Fans often search for alternative ways to stream WWE shows on third-party social media platforms. Unfortunately, one can not stream exclusive copyrighted shows on any other platform other than who owns the rights to the particular program.



In the United States Peacock Networks is the official streaming partner of WWE, any other site, or social media can not stream WWE programs in the United States other than Peacock Network.

Recently WWE has inked a massive 5 billion dollar deal with Netflix for 10 years, Netflix will be home to WWE’s Monday Night Raw and other PLEs, From next year January 2025.

WWE’s copyright policies, “Anyone who displays, reproduces, copies, creates derivative works, or sells our textual, photographic, video or audiovisual programs for commercial or non-commercial purposes without our permission, violates the copyright laws and is liable for copyright infringement.”

Where to watch Royal Rumble 2024?

WWE has multiple deals signed with different streaming platforms in different regions people willing to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 from the United States can subscribe to Peacock Network the current home of WWE PLE’s, weekly shows ( Raw and SmackDown ), and other WWE shows.



Places: USA

Streaming partner: Peacock

Price: $5.99 dollars per month



Places: India

Streaming partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network

Price: ₹299 Rupees per month



Places: Ireland and the UK

Streaming partner: WWE Network

Price: £34.99 pounds

