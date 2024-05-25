'You Make Me Little Bit Upset' Khabib Nurmagomedov Confronts Mike Tyson On His Podcast

Mike Tyson is widely regarded as one of the most intimidating fighters to ever live. On his podcast, former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov once confronted him where he felt slighted by the 57-year-old.

Most fighters name Mike Tyson as their favorite fighter. Being one of the most celebrated champions of all time, Iron is often praised for his reign, fighting style, and his aura when he enters the ring.

Khabib Nurmagomedov confronts Mike Tyson on his podcast

Throughout his career, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson possessed forty-four knockout victories. Among these, the 57-year-old has also had several first-round knockout victories.

Although this is one aspect of his career that fans admire, former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t seem to enjoy it. On Iron’s podcast, Hotboxin With Mike Tyson, The Eagle confronted the 57-year-old regarding this.

The Eagle recalled that he requested his dad to wake him up early in the morning to watch Iron’s fight against Clifford Etienne. Mike Tyson emerged victorious via a first-round knockout victory.

“You make me little bit upset because you knock him out in first round. I was waiting for this all night,” Nurmagomedov told Mike Tyson. Since the fight ended way too early for the young Khabib, he revealed that he was upset with the former champion. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Tyson owns several devastating first-round knockout victories. Widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time, Khabib Numragomeodov confronting the former champion was a hilarious watch for fans.

Also read: Watch: Mike Tyson Reveals Watching 16-Year-Old Jake Paul Dancing Gave Him an Erection in Bizarre Presser

Jorge Masvidal predicts Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Youtuber and professional boxer Jake Paul is scheduled to fight Mike Tyson which Netflix is streaming. This bout is said to be one of the most exciting events of 2024 despite the criticisms thrown at the fight.

Fans and fighters alike denounce the fight due to the age difference shared between Tyson and Paul. One of those fighters is former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal.

Although he had given props to The Problem Child for the huge money fight, he ended up expressing his disinterest in watching the fight.

“That's an old a** dude bro,” said Jorge Masvidal about the former heavyweight champion. Since Jake Paul had shown promising knockout victories, fans are worried for the safety of an out-of-prime Mike Tyson.

Advertisement

Masvidal also revealed that he finds it difficult to predict the fight due to the constant changes in the event. Although it is currently confirmed to be a pro-boxing match, Paul vs Tyson was scheduled to be an exhibition event.

Gamebred called for a Jake Paul victory in case of 16-oz boxing gloves. Due to his inactivity, Tyson taking on The Problem Child will be a challenge. Although fans are excited to watch the fight, critics haven’t legitimized the bout.