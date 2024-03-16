‘You’re Not Really Mature:’ Dennis Schroder Responds to D’Angelo Russell’s Accusations of Interfering With Coach Relationship

Typically, the Los Angeles Lakers season is a drama-filled one and this year is no exception. The notable inconsistency in their court performance has given rise to increased player commentary in the press.

Earlier in the season, D'Angelo Russell, the point guard, bore the brunt of the blame for the team's stumbles. However, his recent performance has put an end to those allegations. The Los Angeles team chose to retain him even past the trade deadline, validating his role as a vital team member.

Russell indicates a degree of immaturity in the constant chatter about him. He expresses confusion over the unnecessary discussions about him.

Dennis Schroder said, “I don't understand it. But at the end of the day, it just shows immaturity. You're not mature if you’re just keeping somebody's name in his mouth and running it”.

His remarks about Schroder may have seemed inappropriate, but it is speculated that he might have been directing them toward Ham.

Russell hasn't hesitated to convey his views about the coach, skilfully avoiding any definitive statement. He hasn't seemed to forget the instance when Schroder replaced him in the starting lineup during the Western Conference Finals.

Despite the undercurrents, Russell and Ham share a seemingly amicable relationship. The point guard has significantly improved his in-game performance, making this dramatic episode appear unnecessary as the team battles for their chance at the playoffs.

D'Angelo Russell Reflects on Hindered Relationship with Coach Darvin Ham

Dave McMenamin from ESPN recently reported that D'Angelo Russell squarely laid the blame on Schroder for impeding him from developing a solid rapport with coach Darvin Ham during their previous season together with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He specifically targeted Schroder's previous collaborative experience with Ham as the roadblock that took away his chance to establish momentum in the 2023 Western Conference Finals.

This occurred even though Russell, the third great player following LeBron James and Anthony Davis, struggled conspicuously in the matchup. This lackluster performance led to his diminished presence and utilization under the Lakers' guidance.

I can help.' But there was no conversation... I just let it be. We were eventually beaten, and here we are. He's gone, and I remain. But I am confident about our prospects."

In this difficult series, Russell posted a mediocre average of 6.3 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 rebounds, with an abysmal shooting percentage of just 32.3. He and the Lakers were subsequently swept away in the competition by the Nuggets, who became the eventual champions.

