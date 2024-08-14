Onam 2024: Date, significance, rituals, and all you need to know

Onam is one of the most important harvest festivals in South India. It is celebrated in Kerala and all over the world by Malayalis and Keralites with utmost enthusiasm. The festival commemorates the return of King Mahabali and falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravana.

Onam spans ten days, each holding special importance. Starting with Atham, the days progress through Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom, and Thiruvonam. Thiruvonam being the most auspicious day and signifies the conclusion of the vibrant Onam festivities.

When is Onam 2024?

This year Onam will be celebrated on Sunday, September 15, 2024. The traditional Onam celebrations in Kerala will kick off on September 5 with Atham and wrap up on September 15 with Thiruvonam. Onam marks the start of the Malayalam new year, occurring in the month of Chingam according to the Malayali calendar, which falls in either August or September.

Significance of Onam

Onam festival holds significant importance in terms of religion. In Hindu mythology, Mahabali, a generous and prosperous ruler, was banished to the netherworld by Lord Vishnu. However, Lord Vishnu granted him permission to visit Kerala once a year, leading to the celebration of Onam.

Keralites offer prayers to Lord Vamana and King Mahabali for the well-being, longevity, and happiness of their family, friends, and loved ones. They also seek blessings for a good harvest and engage in various cultural activities like dance competitions, music contests, and boat races.

Rituals to follow on Onam

Onam is observed with a range of puja customs. Families rise early, dress themselves with new traditional attire, and offer prayers to the Thrikkakara appam or Vaman Vishnu Idols. Women create various floral rangolis on the eastern side of their houses. Lighting lamps and singing Onam songs, they warmly welcome King Mahabali.

People get ready for lavish feasts during this time, famously known as 'Onam sadya'. Typically, about 13 dishes are cooked for Onam. The meal is presented on banana leaves and includes rice, accompanied by various dishes like pickles and papads. A special sweet treat called Payasam is an essential part of the Onam celebrations.

Vallam Kali, the boat race, particularly featuring Snake boats, is a significant aspect of Onam and a major spectacle in Kerala. These massive serpent-like boats are propelled by numerous rowers who engage in friendly competition. There are cash rewards awarded to the winning teams as prizes.

