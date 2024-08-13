Who was Richard Lugner? Billionaire passes away at 91, just 2 months after marrying sixth wife

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Richard Lugner, an Austrian billionaire known for his high-profile lifestyle and celebrity connections, died at the age of 91. According to Agence France-Presse, Lugner died on Monday, August 12, at his Vienna villa after suffering from many health issues, as per Barron's. He died just two months after marrying his sixth wife, 42-year-old Simone Reiländer, on June 1 at Vienna City Hall.

Lugner was more than just a successful entrepreneur; he was a well-known figure in Austrian society, thanks to his long-standing tradition of hosting celebrities at the prestigious Vienna Opera Ball.

Over the years, he has entertained celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Jane Fonda, Pamela Anderson, and Goldie Hawn at the event. Earlier this year, he went to the ball with Priscilla Presley, adding to his glamorous connections.

Aside from his celebrity associations, Lugner was a self-made businessman who made his name in the construction industry. He completed the Lugner City shopping center in Vienna in 1990, which was a huge achievement in his career. The shopping center paid tribute to him on Facebook, expressing deep sadness at his death.

"Our engineer, Richard Lugner, our mortar, and above all, our beloved boss, has unfortunately left us today," according to the post. "The grief is indescribably great, but we want to reflect on all the beautiful and great times together."

Lugner's life was not limited to business and entertainment; he also dabbled in politics. He ran for the Austrian presidency twice as an independent, once in 1998 and again in 2016. However, he did not succeed.

Lugner's personal life was characterized by multiple marriages. His marriage to Simone Reiländer was his sixth, and he said it would be his last. Lugner previously married Christine Gmeiner (1961–1978), Cornelia Laufersweiler (1979–1983), Susanne Dietrich (1984–1989), Christina Lugner (1990–2007), and Playboy model and actress Cathy Schmitz (2014–2016). Lugner is survived by his four children: Jacqueline, Nadine, Alexander, and Andreas.

Following his death, tributes poured in from all over Austria. Chancellor Karl Nehammer led the condolences, posting a photo of himself with Lugner and Priscilla Presley to X (formerly Twitter). He praised Lugner as a "successful entrepreneur and a dazzling personality," calling him "an Austrian original who never lost his way."

Lugner's legacy will most likely be remembered for his contributions to Austrian culture, business success, and colorful personal life. His appearance at the Vienna Opera Ball, in particular, will leave an impression on many. "May he rest in peace," Nehammer concluded in his tribute.

