Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance and rituals

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is a Hindu festival celebrated by Krishna devotees worldwide. It commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna. Krishna Bhagwan was Lord Vishnu's eighth avatar, believed to be the supreme being who creates, protects, and transforms the universe. Devotees gather in large numbers at temples on this day to worship and seek blessings from the almighty.

Lord Krishna is affectionately known by names like Laddoo Gopal, Kanha, Bal Gopal, Govinda, and many more. The grandest Janmashtami festivities take place in Mathura, Vrindavan, and Dwarka, the places associated with Lord Krishna's birth and childhood. Read further to learn about the date, shubh muhurat, and customs of Krishna Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024 Date

Krishna Janmashtami, also called Krishnashtami, Ashtami Rohini, and Srikrishna Jayanti, will be celebrated on Monday, August 26, this year. The festival is celebrated yearly on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024 Time

The Janmashtami celebrations usually kick off on the eve of the festival with the melodious chanting of bhajans and kirtans. The shubh muhurat for puja will kick off at 12:01 AM on August 27 and wrap up at 12:45 AM on the same day, offering a brief 45-minute timeframe. The Ashtami Tithi will commence at 03:39 AM on August 26 and conclude at 02:19 AM on August 27. The Midnight Moment, marking the precise time of Lord Krishna's birth anniversary, is anticipated at 12:23 AM on August 27 this year.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024 rituals

One of the biggest and most popular rituals followed in some regions, especially in Maharashtra, is Dahi Handi. A pot filled with curd and other items is hung high, and teams of Dahi Handi tolis or Mandals collaborate and form human pyramids to break the pot. This ritual honours Lord Krishna's mischievous act of stealing butter.

Another unique custom involves placing Lord Krishna's idol on a decorated swing and gently swaying it. This practice symbolises Lord Krishna's joyous demeanour and his playful engagements with his followers.

Krishna Janmashtami significance

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna, the son of Devaki and Vasudev, was born on Janmashtami to vanquish the demon king of Mathura, Kansa, who was Lord Krishna's mama (uncle) and Devaki's brother. Kansa had imprisoned his sister and her husband so that he could kill their children, as a prophecy foretold that their eighth son would be his downfall.

Hence, upon Krishna's birth, his father, Vasudeva, transported him across the Yamuna to Gokul, where he was nurtured by his foster parents Nanda and Yashoda. Janmashtami not only signifies Krishna's birth but also his victory over King Kansa.

