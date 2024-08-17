TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Luke Goodwin, a popular YouTuber has passed away at 35. The British influencer, who gained popularity via his I Will Not Be Defeated YouTube channel, passed away on August 2 after a fight with cancer, as his wife Beckey disclosed in a video titled "Little update on our warrior."

She shared, "This is a video that I never wanted to do. He passed away peacefully, he was at home, he had me and his mum and his dad all by his side. Luke is at peace now, he's not in any pain. All of his followers, you have all been absolutely amazing, you all kept his head strong."

Goodwin said that he was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in August 2022, a rare kind of cancer that attacked his lymph nodes, liver, and lungs. Physicians informed him that the illness was fatal that he only had a year to live, despite the fact that the disease is treatable if discovered early enough. Still, he lived longer than expected because of the numerous rounds of chemotherapy.

Goodwin's YouTube account states that by October 2023, he was told he only had weeks to live, and by June 2024, he was given months to live. A few days following his passing, Beckey stated that she and their kids were doing good, something she thought her late husband would have wanted. Furthermore, she said, his children will carry on his legacy.

Goodwin, who is parent to two kids talked openly about his cancer struggle on social media. He gained more than 3,500 Instagram followers and over 7,500 YouTube subscribers by using his channel to share updates on his journey and setbacks.

Goodwin had dedicated his social media presence to planning charitable events and raising funds and awareness for those who are coping with the illness. He also shared openly the highs and lows of his personal therapy journey.

Goodwin is survived by his parents, wife Beckey, and their two children, Taylor and Scarlett.

