Krishna Janmashtami 2024: 5 Lord Krishna bhajans you should recite on this auspicious day

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is a significant Hindu festival honouring the birth of Lord Krishna. This special occasion transcends mere religious celebrations, evolving into a cultural and communal gathering that unites people. Devotees eagerly prepare to conduct puja during the auspicious Nishita Kaal (midnight) to welcome Lord Krishna into their homes.

On this day, individuals arrange Bhajan Sandhya, engaging in soulful renditions and devotional songs dedicated to Lord Krishna. We bring you a collection of 5 popular Bhajans of Lord Krishna that you can enjoy listening to on Janmashtami 2024.

Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari

श्री कृष्ण गोविन्द हरे मुरारी,

हे नाथ नारायण वासुदेवा ॥

This Bhajan is undeniably one of the most beloved tunes dedicated to Lord Krishna. Its rhythmic beats, infused with love and devotion, will surely inspire you to sway in reverence for the Lord. This devotional song praises all the good qualities of Lord Krishna and sincerely asks for his blessings.

Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram

अच्चुतम केशवं कृष्ण दामोदरं,

राम नारायणं जानकी बल्लभम।

कौन कहता हे भगवान आते नहीं,

तुम मीरा के जैसे बुलाते नहीं।

This renowned bhajan celebrates the different names and appearances of Lord Krishna. It's a cherished song adored by Krishna devotees globally. Achyutam loosely means “imperishable,” while Keshavam refers to the “lord of creation.”

Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki

कस्तूरी तिलक, चंद्र सी झलक;

ललित छवि श्यामा प्यारी की॥

श्री गिरिधर कृष्णमुरारी की॥

आरती कुंजबिहारी की

श्री गिरिधर कृष्णमुरारी की॥

Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki is one of the most famous Aartis of Lord Krishna. People sing it with a lot of excitement on special days like Krishna Janmashtami. In this song, Kunj Bihari is one of Lord Krishna's names, and it means he really enjoys strolling in gardens.

Govind Bolo, Hari Gopal Bolo

गोविंद बोलो हरी गोपाल बोलो

राधा-रमण हरी गोपाल बोलो

गोविंद बोलो हरी गोपाल बोलो

Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo is a famous devotional song chanted in most of the kirtans. When people chant Lord Krishna's names over and over, it's like creating a peaceful vibe that helps devotees connect deeply with his divine energy. This song is a reminder for us to surrender to the Lord and ask for his divine blessings.

Haathi Ghoda Palki Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki

नन्द के आनंद भयो, जय कन्हैया लाल की।

आनंद उमंग भयो, जय हो नन्द लाल की।

नन्द के आनंद भयो, जय कन्हैया लाल की ॥

बृज में आनंद भयो, जय यशोदा लाल की।

हाथी घोड़ा पालकी, जय कन्हैया लाल की।…

This classic bhajan is a popular hymn that is sung with deep love for Lord Krishna. It lets followers show how devoted and faithful they are to Lord Krishna. The bhajan inspires devotees to welcome Lord Krishna and receive his blessings.

