Two NASA astronauts whose missions to the International Space Station have been repeatedly extended because of issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft will not know how or when they will be returning to Earth for atleast another one more week. According to NASA, a decision about the return of the two, who are trapped in space, has not yet been made.

NASA said it will decide on a plan for returning the astronauts home by the end of the month during a press conference on Wednesday, August 14, according to NBC News and BBC.

Since June 5, Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams have been in space. Their astronaut mission, known as the Crew Flight Test, was meant to last eight days, but on June 5, the Starcraft broke down.

Just before the mission ended on June 5, NBC News reported that the Starliner experienced problems when five of its thrusters failed and helium concurrently leaked from its propulsion system. It has been revealed that experts knew about the helium problem before to launch.

If the Starship isn't equipped to return the astronauts home, NASA is thinking of using a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, according to NBC News and USA Today. However, that action could result in Wilmore and Williams spending up to six months aboard the International Space Station.

According to USA Today, NASA's associate administrator for space operations Ken Bowersox stated, "We want to use that time wisely because we have time before we bring Starliner home."

Wilmore and Williams might have a chance to depart the International Space Station prior to February 2025. There may be two seats available for the stranded astronauts on a SpaceX Dragon spaceship that is scheduled to launch in September.

Nevertheless, SpaceX suits are not compatible with Wilmore and Williams' space suits, and they wouldn't have access to them in time for the September voyage. Bowersox reported that Wilmore and Williams are well-engaged on the International Space Station in the meantime.

