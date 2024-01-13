Who was Lynn Yamada Davis? Famous TikTok chef aka Cooking With Lynja passes away at 67

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Cooking with Lynja's popular social media star, Lynn Yamada Davis has passed away. Davis, 67, died on January 1 at New Jersey's Riverview Medical Center. The New York Times was informed by her daughter Hannah Mariko Shofet that esophageal cancer was the cause of death.

In 2019, Davis was diagnosed with cancer of the throat, and in 2021, she was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Tributes from other content creators and fans have flooded social media.

Who was Lynn Davis?

Lynn Davis, a third-generation American with four Japanese grandparents, rose to prominence as a TikTok influencer. Together with Tim, a freelance videographer at the time, Davis launched her Cooking With Lynja YouTube channel in 2020. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, she provided delectable dishes along with Gen Z humor in the form of crazy, extravagant edits and sly quips.

Every week, she used to post three to four videos. She has over 9.6 million people subscribed to her channel on YouTube, 2.2 million followers on Instagram, and 17.6 million followers on TikTok.

She teamed up and invested in the low-carb instant ramen brand Immi in March 2023. She was recognized as one of Forbes' Top 50 Creators in 2022 and took home the editing and cooking categories' Streamy Awards. Lynn is now survived by Sean Davis, Tim, and Hannah Davis her three children, and her husband, Keith Davis.

