Is Catherine McBroom divorcing Austin McBroom? Fans ask 'the Ace Family is over'

The McBroom family, longtime vloggers Austin and Catherine, are splitting. According to Catherine McBroom's most recent Instagram post, she and Austin have amicably decided to get a divorce. Both announced the split on social media, to a mixed response from followers.

Many people supported Catherine because of the numerous accusations of infidelity made against her now ex-husband over the years.

Like many normal family channels, the channel centers on the couple's and their three kids' daily lives. However, the McBrooms' eight-year tenure on YouTube has been marred by scandal.

Catherine McBroom and Austin McBroom head for a divorce

Since starting The ACE Family YouTube channel in 2016, the vlogging duo has been creating material for the platform, which has amassed over 18 million subscribers to date.

There's never a dull moment for the Ace Family, from allegations of giving out freebies to Austin McBroom's $3 million lawsuit over his contentious YouTubers vs. TikTokers boxing match.

The divorce news has drawn a lot of interest, with many people thinking that The ACE Family YouTube channel might shut down and that Catherine is finally free from Austin!

Here are some reactions:

About Catherine and Austine McBroom

Dolores Catherine Johnston Paiz, better known as Catherine McBroom is a popular Canadian social media influencer who was born in 1992. She works as an actor and model, having starred in shows like Monday Nights at Seven, You Can't Have It, and Lilian's Brood.

Former NCAA college basketball player Austin McBroom launched Social Gloves Entertainment, a professional boxing organization, more recently. a venue for boxing match promotion and events. However, he has not returned to boxing since being hospitalized following a particularly harsh matchup against AnEsonGib back in September 2022.

It's unknown if they will continue to maintain the ACE Family YouTube channel, but based on their two Instagram postings, it seems like they have parted ways and the channel might get deleted too.

