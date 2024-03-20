A Strange Twist In Crime Takes Place When Yoga Burglar Strikes At Melbourne Bakery; Here’s What We Know

In a bizarre turn of events, a woman's yoga routine captured on security cameras has landed her in trouble with the law. The incident, which took place in Melbourne, Australia, has left many scratching their heads over the odd sequence of events.

Unusual prelude to theft

The story begins with footage showing an unnamed woman dressed in a distinctive black leather jacket and ripped jeans engaging in a full-fledged yoga routine.

The scene unfolds in the quiet of the night as she stretches and contorts her body for at least two minutes in the car park of a local bakery. From bridge poses to side planks, her impromptu yoga session is captured on camera for all to see.

The bakery break-in

After her yoga session, the woman reportedly made her way into Phillippa's Bakery headquarters. Once inside, she allegedly helped herself to an almond croissant, along with some cleaning products and even a pair of baker's shoes.

Upon discovering the theft, the bakery staff expressed their surprise at the unusual circumstances surrounding the break-in.

Legal consequences

However, the whimsical nature of the crime did not spare the woman from facing the consequences.

Australian police have charged her with theft, burglary, and being equipped to steal. Despite being released on bail, she is scheduled to appear in court in May to answer for her actions.

Advertisement

A pre-burglary ritual?

Phillippa's Bakery, in a tongue-in-cheek response to the incident, took to Instagram to share their disbelief at the footage.

They humorously noted that it seems yoga might be a necessary warm-up before embarking on a life of crime. Their post highlighted the stolen croissants, hinting that they were just too tempting for the flexible burglar to resist.

This peculiar tale serves as a reminder that truth can indeed be stranger than fiction. The juxtaposition of yoga and burglary in this incident has captured the attention of many, prompting both amusement and bewilderment.

As the case unfolds in court, it leaves us pondering the motivations behind such an unconventional approach to crime.

ALSO READ: International Day of Happiness 2024; Exploring date, history, and significance

International Day of Happiness 2024; Exploring date, history, and significance