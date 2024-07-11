American Airlines flight aborts takeoff after tyre explodes at Tampa airport runway; VIDEO goes viral

On Wednesday morning, American Airlines Flight 590, bound for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, encountered a tense situation at Tampa International Airport, as per a report by PEOPLE. The plane suffered multiple blown tires shortly before 8:00 a.m., prompting the flight crew to respond quickly.

Witnesses described hearing a loud bang

Capt. Steven Markovich's video, shared on YouTube, vividly depicts the tense situation as one of the plane's rear tires disintegrates during acceleration on the runway. Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang and feeling a strong jolt as the plane struggled to accelerate.

A passenger onboard described the terrifying experience saying, "We were halfway down the runway, picking up speed when we heard a loud bang and felt a shudder. The pilot braked hard, and we stopped just in time." They added, "From our seats, we could see flames and smoke. It was scary to see the tires on one side shredded and burning."

Response from American Airlines

Emergency vehicles arrived quickly on the scene, ready to assist in the event of any further complications. Fortunately, the pilot was able to bring the plane to a safe halt, avoiding a more serious incident.

In a statement to PEOPLE, an American Airlines spokesperson addressed the incident, stating, "American Airlines Flight 590 from Tampa to Phoenix experienced a mechanical issue with its tires during runway preparation for takeoff." They assured that all 174 passengers and six crew members on board had been safely evacuated and transported back to the terminal by bus.

"We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers and are grateful for their understanding," a company spokesperson stated. The airline promptly arranged for a replacement flight so that the affected passengers could continue their journey.

Despite the tense moments and disruption, no one was injured on board, the pilot's quick actions and the airport emergency services' preparedness helped a lot with this. While the incident caused a temporary disruption, the professionalism and decisive actions of those involved ensured everyone's safety on Flight 590.

