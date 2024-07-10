Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams to address Earth live from space: Here’s how to watch

Sunita Williams, an Indian-American astronaut, and her colleague Barry 'Butch' Wilmore flew to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on June 5. This mission is critical for NASA's Crew Flight Test with Boeing and represents a significant step forward in improving crew transportation to the ISS.

Williams, a veteran astronaut with extensive space experience, contributes a wealth of knowledge to this mission. Her mission to the International Space Station aims to put Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to the test in a real-world setting, assessing its performance for future crewed missions.

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore to address Earth live from space

According to the American space agency NASA, Williams and Wilmore will broadcast a live address from the ISS to Earth on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 a.m. EDT (8:30 p.m. IST). NASA's Earth-to-space call offers the public and media a unique opportunity to hear directly from astronauts about their experiences aboard the space station.

Originally scheduled to return on June 22, the astronauts' return has been postponed due to helium leaks discovered on the Starliner spacecraft. NASA engineers are actively addressing these issues to ensure a safe return.

With the Starliner capable of remaining docked to the ISS for up to 45 days, the astronauts have approximately 10 days remaining within this window to safely return to Earth.

How to watch the live address from Sunita Williams

Those who want to witness this historic moment can watch the live address on NASA's official channels. The Earth-to-space call will begin at 11 a.m. EDT (8:30 p.m. IST) on July 10. Viewers can watch Williams and Wilmore discuss their mission and experiences from the International Space Station via NASA's website or social media platforms.

Sunita Williams' mission aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft marks a significant milestone in NASA's efforts to increase human presence in space through commercial partnerships. Despite the challenges, the mission shows how NASA overcomes obstacles to advance space exploration.

Stay tuned for more information on the astronauts' return date, which has yet to be announced as NASA works to monitor and resolve technical issues with the Starliner spacecraft.

