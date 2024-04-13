Apple Embraces Sustainability, Upcoming Fall Update Allows Repairs with Used Genuine Components

One of the longest standing complaints from Apple users all over the world has been the fact that repairs were only allowed to be conducted with brand new components. Which meant that every time something needed to be changed in an Apple device, only new parts could be used for replacement. But the newest announcement from Apple is going to change this.

What did the new announcement from Apple say?

The new announcement from Apple mentioned that starting this fall, a select few of their devices will be eligible to utilize used genuine parts for replacement. This means that independent repair shops and customers will be able to conduct repairs with older, used parts, which was not a possibility before.

In the past, Apple used to make users buy new replacement parts that had to match the serial number on their device. If a customer tried using an older, genuine part as a replacement, it caused a bunch of issues like annoying notifications and compatibility problems. Even the important Touch ID and Face ID features on Apple devices were affected, making things even more inconvenient for consumers.

The upcoming update will solve a lot of these problems. Not only will it enable customers to repair their phones at a lower price from local independent repair shops without compromising their user experience, but it will also ensure sustainability by utilizing older, used, parts. It will also ensure customers have more options on their hands while replacing the parts of their device, allowing them to use one device for a longer time.

The change is predicted to have a huge effect on the tech market

Apple is also taking steps to ensure no user experience will be compromised by using older, used parts. The company is extending their Activation Lock feature to individual components. Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus said that the company is always aiming for better and more sustainable ways to deliver the best experience to their customers. And this step towards sustainability will not compromise user safety, security, or privacy.

The announcement did not mention the specific devices that will be eligible for this update, but we will get the news soon. This new change will also help independent repair shops and customers who have previously struggled with the price of new Apple parts and the company’s restrictive policies.

Hopefully, this will inspire other tech companies to also reconsider their own policies that will not only ensure a smoother user experience for their customers but also move towards a more sustainable future where used parts are not discarded but utilized for repairs.

Apple’s announcement also tells people that the company is listening to customer demands and trying to change their policies to create a more sustainable and accessible device ecosystem that will last longer.

