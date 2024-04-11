On Wednesday, Apple warned iPhone users in 92 countries through threat notifications that they might have been the subject of mercenary malware attacks. According to TechCrunch, neither the identities of the attackers nor the nations in which the victims received notifications were revealed.

Apple alerts iPhone users of mercenary spyware attack

The alert read, "Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-." It further read, "This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning — please take it seriously."

According to Apple, it uses "internal threat-intelligence information and investigations to detect such attacks" exclusively. As per an updated Apple support page, the iPhone manufacturer notifies consumers of such dangers in over 150 countries and sends these kinds of notifications several times a year. This has been the case since 2021.

In October last year, Apple also issued a similar warning to several Indian lawmakers and journalists. Additionally, the message provides a list of recommended measures and steps for consumers who are impacted by this spyware assault. Lockdown mode, which the firm says provides the "strongest protection for users," can be enabled. customers can also update the software on their iPhones and other Apple devices, update their cloud apps and communications to the newest versions, and seek professional assistance.

Additionally, Apple changed the terminology used on its website's threat notification help page, referring to attacks as mercenary spyware attacks rather than state-sponsored. The tech company described in detail how it alerts customers who may be under a mercenary spyware attack: "After the user signs into appleid.apple.com, a Threat Notification is shown at the top of the screen. Apple notifies the phone numbers and email addresses linked to the user's Apple ID through email and iMessage."

ALSO READ: Meta announces update in Facebook Messenger's HD photos, shared albums, and other features; Explore reason behind change