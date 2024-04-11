Apple warns iPhone users in 92 countries they may have been targeted by mercenary spyware attacks

Apple has alerted users about the possibility that they have been targeted out for mercenary malware attacks in 92 countries with the first wave of danger notifications for this year.

By Marita Pinto
Published on Apr 11, 2024  |  09:16 PM IST |  246
Image courtesy: Apple
Image courtesy: Apple
Key Highlight
  • Apple sent a fresh batch of threat notifications to users in 92 countries
  • Apple warned users that they may have been individually targeted by a mercenary spyware attack

On Wednesday, Apple warned iPhone users in 92 countries through threat notifications that they might have been the subject of mercenary malware attacks. According to TechCrunch, neither the identities of the attackers nor the nations in which the victims received notifications were revealed.

Apple alerts iPhone users of mercenary spyware attack

The alert read, "Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-." It further read, "This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning — please take it seriously."

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

Cat Burglar Jennifer Gomez Explains How She Acquired 7 Million Dollars; Know More
trending
Cat Burglar Jennifer Gomez Explains How She Acquired 7 Million Dollars; Know More
Families Of Victims Speak Out At Crumbley Sentencing; DEETS
trending
Families Of Victims Speak Out At Crumbley Sentencing; DEETS


According to Apple, it uses "internal threat-intelligence information and investigations to detect such attacks" exclusively. As per an updated Apple support page, the iPhone manufacturer notifies consumers of such dangers in over 150 countries and sends these kinds of notifications several times a year. This has been the case since 2021.

In October last year, Apple also issued a similar warning to several Indian lawmakers and journalists. Additionally, the message provides a list of recommended measures and steps for consumers who are impacted by this spyware assault. Lockdown mode, which the firm says provides the "strongest protection for users," can be enabled. customers can also update the software on their iPhones and other Apple devices, update their cloud apps and communications to the newest versions, and seek professional assistance.


Additionally, Apple changed the terminology used on its website's threat notification help page, referring to attacks as mercenary spyware attacks rather than state-sponsored. The tech company described in detail how it alerts customers who may be under a mercenary spyware attack: "After the user signs into appleid.apple.com, a Threat Notification is shown at the top of the screen. Apple notifies the phone numbers and email addresses linked to the user's Apple ID through email and iMessage."

ALSO READ: Meta announces update in Facebook Messenger's HD photos, shared albums, and other features; Explore reason behind change

Know more about Apple iPhone

How to turn on critical alerts on iPhone?
Tap Notifications. Select the app from the list that you want to enable/disable Critical Alerts for. In your case look for the application Home in the list. Toggle the Critical Alerts switch on/off.
How to find iPhone alerts?
To see your notifications in Notification Center, do any of the following: On the Lock Screen: Swipe up from the middle of the screen. On other screens: Swipe down from the top center. Then you can scroll up to see older notifications, if there are any.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Marita Pinto

A content writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media and two years of experience in Content Writing.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles