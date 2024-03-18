Boost your job hunt: LinkedIn revolutionizes search with interactive gaming feature; Deets inside

LinkedIn, Microsoft's massive professional networking platform, is now expanding into gaming. They're doing this to make the platform more appealing to their global user base of more than 1 billion people as per Times Now.

Gaming on LinkedIn

According to reports from TechCrunch, LinkedIn is secretly developing games for its platform. They are inspired by popular puzzle games such as Wordle and developing their own puzzle games. Some of the early game concepts they're experimenting with include Queens, Inference, and Crossclimb.

App researchers such as Nima Owji have discovered some intriguing details about LinkedIn's secret gaming project. They discovered code that suggests LinkedIn intends to link player scores to workplaces. This could indicate a new way for users to interact and compete on the platform.

LinkedIn's vision and clarification

A LinkedIn spokesperson confirmed the existence of the gaming project and shared the company's goal of incorporating interactive elements into the platform. They went on to say, "We're playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations."

However, they made it clear that the pictures leaked online are not representative of the final games. So, those who are excited about this will have to wait a little longer for more information.

Navigating the gaming landscape

LinkedIn's entry into gaming is part of a larger trend in which platforms that aren't specifically about games are incorporating them to keep users engaged. This follows the success of Wordle, which The New York Times acquired and featured on their website, showing that including games can be an effective way to keep users engaged.

Advertisement

However, not every platform has been successful with gaming. Facebook, for example, tried social gaming but had to discontinue its separate gaming app in 2022 due to a lack of interest. Still, because gaming is so popular, platforms are constantly trying new ways to capture people's attention.

In the gaming world, Microsoft, which owns LinkedIn, is a major player, with profitable divisions such as Xbox, Activision Blizzard, and ZeniMax. However, LinkedIn has yet to reveal how much Microsoft is assisting with its gaming plans.

ALSO READ: Who was Shigeichi Negishi? Man who invented modern karaoke machine passes away at 100