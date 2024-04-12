Canadian Brand Under Fire For Offensive Response To Customer Complaint; DEETS Inside

Dbrand, the Canadian accessories brand’s recent activity has caused an outrage on the internet after it responded offensively to a complaint by one of its customers. The incident then grabbed a lot of attention as the netizens seemed to be not happy with the way the company handled the matter. Soon, the situation got out of hand as the commenters on various posts seemed to be very disturbed about the event.



The incident unfolds

It happened when an Indian customer named Bhuwan Chitransh took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the Dbrand MacBook skin.

He attached a picture of his discolored skin that he had bought only two months ago and mentioned the official account of dbrand while demanding for advice from them.

Instead of dealing with the issue professionally, Dbrand shockingly retorted with a derogatory statement making fun of Mr. Chitransh’s last name.

This insensitive response spread like wildfire causing public outrage through various tweets made by people on social media.

Social media backlash and company’s apology

The reaction against Dbrand was swift and harsh as users expressed their amazement and anger at this company’s behavior. Several people accused Dbrand of racism as well as lacking professionalism thereby pointing out that such actions could taint its reputation leading to reduced sales.

To rectify the situation, Dbrand offered $10,000 to Mr. Chitransh through a public apology. The company also stood by their outrageous use of social media saying that they have a history of laughing at their customers but admitted making “a huge fumble” this time round.”

This incident reminds us how powerful social media can be and how important it is to maintain professionalism and respect when dealing with customers. Clearly, Dbrand’s offensive response has marred its reputation forever and thus serves as a warning for other companies to be insensitive in this digital age.

