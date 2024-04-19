Who was Angry Rantman? Revisiting the YouTuber's life following his tragic death at 27

The sudden demise of Abhradeep Saha, known as Angry Rantman, has left his fans mourning the loss of a passionate voice in the online world. Let's delve into the life and impact of the young YouTuber.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Apr 19, 2024  |  08:26 PM IST |  656
(Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ angryrantman
Key Highlight
  • Abhradeep Saha gained fame on YouTube for his candid commentary on football & movies
  • Saha faced health issues leading to his tragic death at 27 following open heart surgery

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death. 

Abhradeep Saha, also known as Angry Rantman, died unexpectedly and tragically, sending shockwaves through the online community. At the age of 27, Saha's untimely death has left a void in the hearts of his 483,000 YouTube subscribers and countless social media fans, as per Dexerto.

Let's look back at the life and legacy of this ardent Chelsea fan and content creator. 

Early beginnings and rise to fame 

Abhradeep Saha, an Indian football commentator, has captivated the attention of fans all over the world with his unfiltered commentary and passionate outbursts.  

His rise to internet fame began with his strong support for Chelsea Football Club, which he expressed on his YouTube channel. Saha's candid critiques of Chelsea's performances and players, including the iconic line "there is no passion," earned him a devoted fan base. 

A voice for the fans 

Saha's distinct blend of wit, honesty, and unwavering spirit struck a chord with viewers, propelling him to prominence within the online football community. His viral videos, in which he passionately dissected matches and shared his thoughts on football and movies, showed his distinct style and earned him a reputation as a voice for fans.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement


Despite his growing popularity, Saha faced personal challenges, including health issues, which eventually led to his tragic death. Following a major open heart surgery, Saha developed complications that led to multiple organ failures and his eventual death. Throughout his ordeal, Saha's family provided updates on his health, prompting an outpouring of support and prayers from fans worldwide. 

Legacy and impact 

Angry Rantman's legacy goes well beyond his YouTube channel and social media presence. His passionate rants and humorous commentary touched the lives of millions, inspiring change and sparking debate in the football community. Tributes from fans, fellow YouTubers, and football clubs show Saha's impact on those around him. 

Following Saha's death, tributes and condolences flooded social media platforms, highlighting his profound impact on the online community. Saha's impact on Indian football and beyond is undeniable, with fans sending heartfelt messages and football clubs like Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters paying tribute.

ALSO READ: Influencer jailed for starving newborn son to death and feeding only sunlight; Know details

Advertisement

Know more about Angry Rantman:

What made Angry Rantman famous?
Angry Rantman gained fame for his humorous yet honest critiques of Chelsea's performances and players, often using his iconic catchphrase, 'There is no passion.'
What was the cause of Angry Rantman's passing?
Angry Rantman faced personal challenges, including health issues that ultimately led to his untimely passing at the age of 27.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakina Kaukawala

Sakina is a seeker of truth and uncovers hidden perspectives, ensuring her readers are not just informed but

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles