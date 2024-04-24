EU gives TikTok ultimatum over allegedly 'addictive' new app feature; Deets here

The European Commission has issued a strict ultimatum to TikTok, giving the popular social media platform only 24 hours to submit an assessment of potential health risks associated with its new app, TikTok Lite. Failure to comply could lead to daily fines for the company as per South China Morning Post.

The ultimatum by the EU

In response to concerns about TikTok Lite's addictive nature, the European Commission has demanded that TikTok provide an assessment of the app's potential health risks.

TikTok Lite, a scaled-down version of the original app, was released in March in France and Spain, catering to users with slower internet connections and device memory limitations. However, its introduction has raised concerns within the EU, prompting the Commission to take immediate action.

If TikTok fails to meet the 24-hour deadline, it will face fines equal to one percent of its annual revenues. This shows how seriously the EU takes the issue of online safety and user well-being. Furthermore, the Commission has launched a second investigation to determine whether TikTok violated the EU Digital Services Act by launching TikTok Lite without first submitting a comprehensive risk assessment.

Concerns raised for young users

European Commissioner Thierry Breton expressed concern about TikTok's potential risks, particularly for younger users. He stated, "With an endless stream of short and fast-paced videos, TikTok offers fun and a sense of connection beyond your immediate circle, But it also comes with considerable risks, especially for our children: addiction, anxiety, depression, eating disorders, low attention spans."

He stated the risks of addiction, anxiety, depression, eating disorders, and short attention spans. The Commission's primary focus is on protecting the well-being of children and adolescents, who make up a sizable proportion of TikTok's user base.

In response to the ultimatum, TikTok expressed disappointment but reiterated its commitment to working with the Commission. The company clarified that the TikTok Lite rewards hub is only available to users over the age of 18, and there are daily limits on video watch tasks. They stated, "The TikTok Lite rewards hub is not available to under 18s, and there is a daily limit on video watch tasks. We will continue discussions with the Commission."

As the deadline approaches, all eyes are on TikTok to meet the EU's expectations and provide a thorough assessment of TikTok Lite's potential health risks. The outcome of this ultimatum will have an impact on TikTok's operations in the EU.

This will also set a precedent for how social media platforms are held accountable for their users' safety. In an era where digital platforms play an increasingly important role in people's lives, ensuring their safety and responsible use is critical.

