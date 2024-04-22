The revised divest-or-ban bill was voted on by the House of Representatives 360–58, potentially resulting in the first-ever law to shut down a social media site entirely in the United States. Joe Biden has stated he will sign the legislation, and the Senate is anticipated to vote on it next week.

As part of House Republican Speaker Mike Johnson's foreign aid package for Taiwan, Israel, and Ukraine, the TikTok bill has been changed. The House was persuaded to amend the measure in March by Maria Cantwell, the chair of the Senate Commerce Committee. The amended version of the law now extends the divestment period for ByteDance, the parent firm of TikTok, from six months to a year.

TikTok to be banned in US concerning national security

ByteDance, a prominent social networking app, is under fire for allegedly collecting user data and censoring content that is critical to the Chinese government. The director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, expressed concern in March during a House intelligence committee hearing that China might use TikTok to sway the US presidential election of 2024.

In the meantime, TikTok has consistently declared that it has not shared US customer data with the Chinese government and never will. According to the firm, TikTok is an independent platform, the CEO of TikTok is based in Singapore, the COO is based in the US, and the global head of trust and safety is based in Ireland.

TikTok posted on social media earlier this week in response to the House's then-upcoming vote, expressing its disapproval of the measure and the US's potential to shutter a platform that contributes $24 billion to the US economy annually.

"It is unfortunate that the House of Representatives is using the cover of important foreign and humanitarian assistance to once again jam through a ban bill that would trample the free speech rights of 170 million Americans," TikTok stated after the bill was passed.

The president of the US company Signal, which provides encrypted messaging services, also denounced the bill's passing. He pointed out that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act was recently reauthorized by the Senate, which increases the authority for warrantless surveillance, and suggested that other social media companies could face similar arguments regarding data privacy.

