Trigger warning: This article contains reference to death

A surprising revelation about Queen Elizabeth’s character was made by her former aide, Samantha Cohen. The Queen did not always project an image of regal poise and protocol but was able to find amusement in some chaotic situations.

Cohen shared this insight during an interview with The Herald Sun, having served as the late Queen’s assistant private secretary for 18 years.

Imperfections as a way of life

According to Cohen, ego was one luxury that the queen herself could not afford. She delighted in the unexpected , cherishing moments when things went wrong. Whether it was a stubborn cake or a misbehaving plaque, these incidents were always a spice to royal life, which was carefully planned out.

Cohen looked back fondly at her time as the Queen's private secretary, reflecting on how Her Majesty’s light touch created such an atmosphere of joy.

By spending almost eight hours with Monarch every day over nearly ten years, Cohen has become much more than just a personal assistant: she has turned into a friend who can be trusted. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

As a sign of their bond and closeness with each other, the Queen graciously invited Cohen and her family to royal residences for Christmas.

The Australian connection

For someone from Australia like herself, there would be nothing so special as those moments she spent with the queen during her visits to Australia.

These tours underscored Queen Elizabeth's love for her commonwealths, which were very dear to her. It is through this name-calling that Samantha coined her nickname, Samantha Panther, which implied that Samantha was a hardworking person.

Queen Elizabeth’s approach to technology

Technology has changed, but people have different views on its acceptance, especially older persons like Queen Elizabeth. She said that in 2007, she had watched eagerly as the queen commissioned an official YouTube channel.

By embracing new platforms, she proved to be open-minded and forward-looking while allowing herself to engage with modern audiences.

Farewell to Her Majesty

The level of esteem that Cohen held for Queen Elizabeth was self-evident as she spoke about their time together. At the funeral, Cohen said goodbye to a remarkable woman who had made an indelible mark upon her own existence in St. George’s Chapel.

The loss of Queen Elizabeth was not only for the monarchy but also personal to people like Cohen, who were fortunate enough to have served Her Majesty.

Simply put, Queen Elizabeth’s reign meant much more than just upholding tradition and observing protocol; it embraced surprises and delighted in small blemishes that made life richly colorful.

ALSO READ: Bitcoin halving spurs miner rush for million-dollar 'Epic Sat'; Details inside