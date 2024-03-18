Did Queen Elizabeth Offer 'Special' Treatment To Troopers At Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Wedding? Here's What Sources Claim

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married on May 19, 2018 and about 1.9 billion people watched Meghan and Harry's wedding on TV, making it one of the biggest ever. The wedding took a lot of planning and hard work. Claire Ptak and her team spent five days making the lemon sponge cake. The dressmakers worked for many hours, washing their hands every half-hour to keep the veil clean.

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth was really delighted about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. The wedding was a big deal in town and needed lots of people to help make it happen. It's said that the Queen was really impressed with four young staff members at the wedding and offered them a really nice gift as a special treatment to say thank you. Let's find out more details about the special treatment offered by Queen Elizabeth to her staff.

What special treatment did the late Queen Elizabeth offer her staff?

According to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, “I hear that, a couple of days after he married Meghan Markle, four young troopers were busy brushing down and washing their horses in the stables at Windsor when they suddenly felt someone was watching them.”

When they turned around, they had been amazed to see the Queen standing there, he claimed.

He continued: “She told them, ‘I am most happy with my boys on the wedding day. You kept the horses at the right distance from the carriage, and there were no accidents or problems with the horses’.”

She allegedly said, “In fact, I’m so pleased with the way you handled the horses that, out of my own purse, I am sending all four of you on holiday to Canada. To stay with the Canadian Mounties.”

The staff members were said to be “thrilled” and had a “wonderful, unexpected break from duties.”

What lavish gift did Queen Elizabeth give Prince Harry and Megan Merkle?

For the royal wedding, Meghan and Harry chose four horses to pull their horse-drawn carriage. Two additional horses participated as outriders in the procession. The Queen presented them with Frogmore Cottage, which underwent extensive renovation in April 2019. However, on February 28, 2023, The Sun exclusively reported that King Charles evicted them following the release of Prince Harry's memoir.

