How did Cary Grant die? Exploring his cause of death as his biographical series Archie releases

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Cary Grant was a dapper leading man who became a romantic legend and a shining star in Hollywood's constellation of stars thanks to his wit, refined elegance, aristocratic bearing, clipped accent, and classically cleft chin. At the age of 82, Cary Grant passed away and left the entertainment world shocked. Recently, a four-part biographical series was released, documenting the unknown facts and revelations of his life.

How did Gary Grant die?

Gary Grant died from a cerebral hemorrhage. Before his death, the actor had been dealing with health problems for a while, including a stroke in 1984. In Davenport, Iowa, Grant passed away as he was getting ready to embark on a speaking tour.

Grant's deteriorating health had been a cause for concern for some time, even though his death was unexpected in the end. Following a stroke in 1984, the actor continued to struggle with health issues. Still, his passing shocked his loved ones, friends, and admirers everywhere.

In addition to the stroke he experienced in 1984, Cary Grant had multiple surgeries in the years preceding his passing. These included cataract surgery to be corrected in the eyes and a hip replacement. These procedures undoubtedly affected his general health, even though it is unclear if they were a direct cause of his death.

Advertisement

Who was Cary Grant?

On January 28, 1904, in Bristol, England, Grant was born. Throughout his 40 years in the entertainment industry, Cary Grant—possibly the most handsome of all Hollywood movie stars—won the hearts of millions of fans. Many men have expressed that if their life stories were ever made into films, they would want Cary Grant to play them, including Lucky Luciano and President John F. Kennedy.

Awards and recognitions

Grant was nominated twice for the Academy Award for Best Actor during his 34 years in the spotlight: once in 1941 for Penny Serenade and again in 1944 for None But the Lonely Heart. He topped the list of Hollywood's highest-paid stars in 1963–1964, and in 1964, a poll of American teenagers found that Grant was their favorite film star.

Grant received a special Oscar from Frank Sinatra at the 42nd Academy Awards on April 7, 1970, for his unique mastery of the art of screen acting and the respect and affection of his colleagues. Following his retirement from movies, Grant worked as an executive for Hollywood Park, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, and Faberge. He traveled extensively in the years before his death.

About Archie

The fascinating four-part biographical series Archie paints a nuanced picture of the Hollywood icon by revealing the many facets of Cary Grant's life. The show traces Grant's rise from impoverished origins in Bristol, England, to the pinnacles of Hollywood success.

Grant's journey is a fascinating look into fame, self-expression, and why people are still enamored with this iconic movie star despite all of his marriages and rumors that he is gay or bisexual.

ALSO READ: Who was Ellen Holly? America's first Black soap opera star and 'One Life to Live' actress passes away at 92