Rescue of a woman on ledge of 54-storey building goes viral

A video of a terrified woman in trouble at the top of a very tall building in New York City has gone viral on social media. Around 3:30 p.m. on May 1 on East 29th Street in Manhattan, the New York Police Department (NYPD) responded to a call for help. A 33-year-old mentally disturbed woman was reportedly perched on the edge of a 54-story building.

The brave act of rescue

The NYPD’s emergency service unit (ESU) acted quickly and devised a plan that involved using ropes to overcome obstacles presented by glass partitions separating officers from the mentally disturbed woman upon arrival at the scene.

In nerve-wracking footage, two officers can be seen reaching through a small gap and clinging onto her arm while another officer hops over the barrier with one leg. Secured by what appears to be some kind of safety rope tied around his waist, before joining his partner in mid-air during their daring rescue attempt.

Words of appreciation

Many people thanked these brave individuals online too! “OMG!! I’ve run toward some crazy stuff but never off the side of a building! You guys are amazing great job!” one person wrote while others expressed relief saying things like “Wow that is so scary when they were trying to save that poor woman when she’s scared it’s really scary.”

According to the New York Post, following an intense few minutes where it seemed like there might only be one outcome- death.

The unidentified emotionally disturbed female was taken into custody without further trouble. She was taken away by ambulance under police escort to Bellevue Hospital where her mental health needs will be addressed.

