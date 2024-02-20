Is LEGO Fortnite getting a major new feature? Rumors spark speculation among fans

Recent rumors have sparked speculation among LEGO Fortnite fans, implying that Epic Games is preparing to add a significant new feature to the game. LEGO Fortnite has gained popularity since its release on December 7, 2023, thanks to its unique combination of building mechanics and survival gameplay as per Game Rant. However, as the initial wave of excitement faded, players eagerly awaited new updates and content to breathe new life into the game.

Rumors and speculation

Fans have been buzzing with speculation about what this new feature might entail. According to a Twitter leak from BeastFNCreative, Epic Games is working on Island Codes for Custom LEGO Worlds. Island Codes, a popular feature in the original Fortnite, enable players to create and share custom maps with the community. If implemented in LEGO Fortnite, this feature could provide players with new ways to express their creativity and share their creations.

The inclusion of Island Codes for Custom LEGO Worlds could add a new level of excitement to the game. Players have been yearning for new content to explore outside of the existing biomes, and custom maps could provide just that. From difficult PvP arenas to intricate puzzle-filled adventures, possibilities for custom maps are limitless. This addition has the potential to reignite interest in LEGO Fortnite and keep players engaged for hours on end.

Official confirmation

Fans on social media have expressed excitement about the potential addition of Island Codes. Many people see it as a wonderful opportunity to express their creativity and share their creations with others. The prospect of exploring player-created minigames and adventures has sparked excitement in the community. While some players have already exhausted the game's existing content, Island Codes may provide a consistent stream of new experiences to enjoy.

Despite the rumors, Epic Games has remained tight-lipped about any potential new LEGO Fortnite features. Aside from leaks and speculation, the developers have not provided any official confirmation regarding the implementation of Island Codes. As fans eagerly await Epic Games' announcement, they continue to speculate about the future of LEGO Fortnite and the possibility of custom maps.

