Disney announced yesterday that it will invest $1.5 billion to acquire an ownership investment in Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite. Disney claims that the two businesses will work together to develop "all-new games and entertainment universes."

There will be a new persistent universe where users can play, shop, watch, and interact with content, stories, and characters from Disney characters like Avatar, Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars. The Walt Disney Company also revealed that these experiences will be "interoperating with Fortnite."

Disney's partnership with Epic Games

Disney has been a licensor for the most of the past few years, but this direct investment represents the company's largest foray into the gaming industry. That being said, Epic Games and the entertainment behemoth have already worked together. 2020 saw the release of a Marvel-themed battle royale season on Fortnite.

Gamers and fans will be able to create and share their own tales and experiences thanks to Unreal Engine, according to a blog post on The Walt Disney Company website. CEO and founder of Epic Games Tim Sweeney stated that the collaboration will enable them to better connect the Fortnite and Disney communities, but he withheld any specifics or hard information on what to anticipate.

Disney's gaming division generated significant earnings in 2016 after it began licensing its intellectual property to other game developers. Titles such as Marvel's Spider-Man received over 150 award nominations. Disney claims that their mobile gaming portfolio has over 1.5 billion installs worldwide, with nine brands generating over $1 billion in revenue.

Advertisement

This action seems a lot like Sony's recent $2 billion investment in Fortnite, which helped to bring Lego Fortnite mode to the game. While it's still unknown whether Fortnite will have Disney-themed characters or if a new Lego-style game mode is planned, Epic Games has revealed that Rocket League will soon receive a new Mandalorian-themed update.

ALSO READ: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says India's rapid advancement in AI is helping it close the gap with the rest of the world