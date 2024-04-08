Maia Kobabe's 'Gender Queer' Becomes Most Criticized Books Of All Time; Tops ALA's Challenged Books List For 3rd Year

Maia Kobabe’s graphic memoir ‘Gender Queer’ is one such focal point that has generated debate and borders on the freedom to access heterogeneous literary content.

This book gained traction because it portrayed Kobabe’s raw journey through the delicate phase of adolescence; as a result, it was constantly opposed to putting it on the American Library Association (ALA) list of banned books for three consecutive years.

Contention over library content

Since 2019 when it was published, ‘Gender Queer’ has had two sides to its coin. After winning the Alex Award for Best Young Adult Literature given by ALA, conservative groups like Moms for Liberty have expressed concerns and are calling for increased censorship from library collections by parents.

This attracted criticism from politicians, leading to bans being implemented in various school systems across some states, such as Texas and Florida.

Furthermore, in Massachusetts, this book also led to police searching a classroom after a complaint from a janitor.

The ALA's annual report and book challenges

The recent release of the ALA's State of America’s Libraries Report highlights the ongoing challenges faced by works like ‘Gender Queer.’

Heather Caldwell-Stone, Director of the Office for Intellectual Freedom within the Association, says that advocacy groups have made Kobabe’s memoir “a lightning rod” to shut down conversations about gender identity.

Interestingly, most of the top 10 banned books, among them ‘Gender Queer,’ have LGBTQ issues as their major themes, indicating a growing refusal to embrace diversity in literature.

Rising trends in book bans

The ALA data reveals a trend of censorship which is worrying. In 2023, there have been record numbers of bans and attempted bans compared to previous years.

Over 4,240 challenged works were reported in schools and public libraries, nearly half of which dealt with LGBTQ or racial themes.

Despite endeavors from the ALA to monitor challenges, many cases are believed to go unnoticed, implying further concerns about intellectual freedom and diverse viewpoints.

As ‘Gender Queer’ continues to spark debate and resistance, it serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of promoting inclusivity and freedom of expression in literature.

While difficulties persist, however, proponents are unwavering in their fight for an inclusive literary landscape that allows for different voices and narratives.

ALSO READ: Who Is LaVerne Biser? Exploring Life Of 105-Year-Old Man Who Chases Eclipse Around The World