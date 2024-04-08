Who Is LaVerne Biser? Exploring Life Of 105-Year-Old Man Who Chases Eclipse Around The World

A 105-year-old garbageman, LaVerne Biser, has been preparing for his 13th eclipse. He has lived long enough to see a hundred years' worth of the universe.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Apr 08, 2024  |  11:16 PM IST |  410
Know more about LaVerne Biser
LaVerne Biser is 105 years and has seen numerous Solar Eclipse (PC: Twitter)
Key Highlight
  • LaVerne Biser is looking forward to his thirteenth eclipse
  • Biser sets the example that curiosity never gets tired

LaVerne Biser has been taking photographs of the sun’s corona during total solar eclipses for over one hundred years. He continues to do so even today at the age of one hundred and five. 

The son of a farmer in Ohio, born in 1918, became infatuated with eclipses at an early age because his playground was the night sky above him at their farm. In anticipation of April 8th’s path of totality near Texas, where he lives now, though, Biser is looking forward to his 13th eclipse.

A lifetime of celestial wonder

To Biser, the country boy in him remembers those pitch-black nights in rural Ohio where stars twinkled with a brilliance unseen elsewhere. 

Unfortunately, with time, these skies have gotten dirtier. He reflects on this, as he was so lucky to grow up under such celestial splendor. Nonetheless, his fascination with all things astronomical remains undiminished over the years.

From farm life to eclipse expeditions

Having graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Ohio State University, Biser moved from Ohio to California and ultimately Texas, where he settled down with his wife Marion, who has since died. 

They had a family together and could witness extraordinary sights in space. Their love for each other took them through numerous cross-country journeys and onto ships for cruises, which involved watching solar eclipses, depicting their experiences as parents (Bishop).

The journey continues

While eagerly awaiting the upcoming eclipse, Biser knows the time has passed but does not change his position regarding seeking knowledge about heavenly bodies. 

His resolve has been unbroken regardless of how old he is or how terrible weather conditions may be at any given moment. He awaits the event alongside her daughter because each brings its own sense of wonderment and admiration.

LaVerne Biser represents an unquenchable spirit driven by boundless curiosity amidst a world that entices through what remains unknown; LaVerne stands out as one of them, especially when the cosmos is still shining gracefully above our heads. 

The same thing applies to him regarding witnessing his thirteenth eclipse; it will undoubtedly be another milepost in the life of this relentless chaser.

ALSO READ: El Salvador President to give 5000 free passports to highly skilled scientists, engineers, philosophers from abroad

FAQ

How many times has The Garbageman seen total solar eclipses?
Since his birth in 1918, LaVerne Biser, a garbageman who lives in Pasco County near Tampa Bay Area, Florida, has seen twelve total solar eclipses (Bishop).
So what keeps him going like this?
For instance, he believes that avoiding liquor, tobacco, and drugs while having lots of chocolate milk daily has made him live longer and also given him a feeling that life is just starting out again.
