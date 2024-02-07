On Tuesday, Barrister Varun Ghosh became the first Australian Parliament member born in India to take the Bhagavad Gita oath.

Varun Ghosh became the newest senator after being selected by the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council to represent Western Australia in the Senate of the Federal Parliament.

Ghosh was also wished for by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He wrote, "Welcome Varun Ghosh, our newest Senator from Western Australia. Fantastic to have you on the team."

As Varun Ghosh takes office as the newest senator, let's take a closer look at his life and career!

Who is Varun Ghosh?

Early life and education

On August 30, 1985, Ghosh was born in Canberra. He is the son of Bengali parents who were both employed as neurologists and were born in India. In 1997, he and his parents relocated to Perth, where he went to Christ Church Grammar School. After completing his studies in arts and law at the University of Western Australia, he received the Frank Downing Law Scholarship to study at Darwin College in Cambridge.

Varun Ghosh's legal career

After receiving legal admission in 2009, Ghosh started working as a solicitor at Mallesons Stephen Jaques. Following that, he relocated to New York City, where from 2011 to 2013 he worked as an associate at White & Case, advising banks and private equity organizations on a range of financial matters.

Political career

At the age of 17, Ghosh became a member of the Australian Labor Party. He belongs to the Labor Right faction and was the state president of Young Labor in the mid-2000s. It has been said that he has longstanding political connections in the Labor Party in Western Australia.

Ghosh successfully defended the ALP in court in 2022 when Ben Dawkins sued over his exclusion from party preselection. According to a 2023 review of the party's leadership election regulations that he co-authored, the parliamentary assembly should have exclusive authority to choose the party's leader while it is in office. Ghosh placed fifth on the Australian Labor Party's Senate ticket for Western Australia in the 2019 federal election. He was not elected.

