Meta's shocking announcement: Facebook and Instagram fees slashed by nearly half; Here's all you need to know

In response to mounting pressure from privacy and antitrust regulators, Meta Platforms has announced a significant reduction in its monthly Facebook and Instagram subscription fees, as per the Economic Times. Many users are surprised by the move, which aims to address privacy concerns and ensure compliance with EU regulations.

Lowering the cost: Meta's strategic move

Meta's decision to reduce monthly subscription fees from 9.99 euros to 5.99 euros for a single account and 4 euros for additional accounts shows a strategic effort to navigate regulatory challenges while maintaining user engagement.

Tim Lamb, a Meta lawyer, emphasized the company's commitment to striking a balance between privacy regulations and revenue generation.

"We have wanted to accelerate that process for some time because we need to get to a steady state...so we have offered to drop the price from 9.99 to 5.99 for a single account and 4 euros for any additional accounts," Lamb said at a meeting of the European Commission.

Addressing regulatory uncertainty

Meta's fee reduction is part of its efforts to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which restricts personalized advertising without user consent. Meta hopes to address privacy activists' and consumer groups' concerns about its subscription service by lowering subscription costs.

"We have offered to drop the price from 9.99 to 5.99 for a single account and 4 euros for any additional accounts. That is by far the lowest end of the range that any reasonable person should be paying for services of this quality," Lamb added.

Advertisement

Controversy over consent

Despite Meta's efforts to appease regulators and users, some privacy activists continue to criticize the subscription model. Max Schrems, an Austrian privacy activist, expressed concern about the impact of subscription fees on user consent.

"We know from all research that even a fee of just 1.99 euros or less leads to a shift in consent from 3–10% that genuinely want advertisements to 99.9% that still click yes," Schrems said, stating the difficulty of obtaining genuine user consent under GDPR.

Navigating regulatory challenges

Meta's decision to lower subscription fees highlights the challenges of balancing privacy regulations with business interests. The company is currently in talks with data protection authorities, particularly the Irish watchdog, to address concerns raised by users and regulators.

Users who agree to be tracked will continue to receive a free service funded by advertising revenues, showing Meta's reliance on personalized advertising as a primary revenue source.

ALSO READ: Google Doodle's Nowruz 2024 celebration; Here's all you need to know about Persian New Year