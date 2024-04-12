Must-visit BookTok-inspired destinations for your bucket list; DEETS inside

BookTok, TikTok's vibrant reading community, is not only a source of book recommendations but also travel inspiration, as per Travel Noire. Here are five must-see destinations inspired by popular BookTok-recommended books.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Blood Debts by TJ Benton Walker, a work of Black speculative fiction, transports readers to the vibrant streets of New Orleans, Louisiana. Shaheim Williams, a well-known Black BookTok figure, recommends this novel, citing its rich cultural portrayal of the Big Easy.

New Orleans, known for its Creole and Southern-style cuisine, is a culinary delight. From iconic dishes like gumbo and jambalaya to the pulsating beats of jazz music, the city captivates visitors year-round.

Festivals such as the Jazz Festival and Mardi Gras heighten their allure, making it a must-see destination for any avid reader looking to immerse themselves in literary adventures.

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Awaeze Emezi's You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty takes readers on a journey of forbidden love set in an unnamed Caribbean paradise that is reminiscent of Jamaica. This intriguing story has piqued the interest of BookTok users, reigniting curiosity about the allure of the Caribbean.

Montego Bay, Jamaica, provides a combination of relaxation and adventure. The island entices visitors with its warm hospitality and breathtaking scenery, from climbing the iconic Dunn's River Falls to going on sunset cruises and jumping off cliffs.

London, United Kingdom

Jessica George's Maame tells the story of a late bloomer torn between leaving home and exploring new horizons in modern-day London. This captivating narrative, supported by TikTok, appeals to readers looking for a taste of urban life in the United Kingdom.

London, a perennial tourist destination, boasts a tapestry of iconic landmarks, including Buckingham Palace and the Tower Bridge. Beyond its historical sites, the city has a diverse culinary scene, world-class shopping, and vibrant cultural experiences, making it a popular destination for both book lovers and adventurers.

Lagos, Nigeria

Tomi Adeyemi's Children of Blood & Bone transports readers to the fictional land of Oriisha, drawing parallels to West Africa's rich cultural heritage. BookTok fans are drawn to the camaraderie, character depth, and vivid settings that reflect the essence of the continent.

Lagos, Nigeria, is the starting point for exploring West Africa's enchanting rhythms, flavors, and traditions. The city, known for its music, cuisine, and vibrant nightlife, provides a unique cultural immersion experience. Lagos embodies the spirit of exploration and discovery, with bustling markets and historic landmarks.

Tulum, Mexico

Natasha Bishop's Only for the Week transports readers to the enchanting setting of Tulum, Mexico, where a wedding takes place against the backdrop of sun-kissed beaches and ancient ruins. Talia, a prominent voice on Black BookTok, extols the virtues of reading Black romance novels and the joy found within their pages.

Tulum, nestled along the picturesque Riviera Maya, captivates visitors with its unique blend of history, architecture, and natural beauty. From exploring ancient Mayan ruins to savoring authentic Mexican cuisine, the town provides the perfect balance of relaxation and adventure, making it an ideal destination for literary-inspired adventures.

