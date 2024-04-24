The founder of Oracle, Larry Ellison, announced on Tuesday that the software giant will relocate its corporate headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee, citing the city's centrality to the healthcare sector. An on-stage conversation between Ellison and former Senate majority leader Bill Frist took place in Nashville, and Oracle Health posted the video on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

Larry Ellison makes surprise announcement about headquarters' relocation

The company's founder and executive chairman informed Frist that it was relocating its massive campus to Nashville, which will eventually house its global headquarters. Ellison instantly replied, "I shouldn't have said that," but once he revealed details about the future of his company, there was no going back.

According to Ellison, Oracle is hoping to increase its market share in the healthcare sector and believes that its relocation to Nashville will establish his company as a major player in that space. Oracle paid $28 billion to acquire Cerner back in 2022. The company is situated in Kansas City, Missouri, and offers software for electronic health record management.



Nashville is "a fabulous place to live," Ellison remarked, going into further detail about the company's relocation plans. He also said that it's an excellent area for family life. Its culture is distinct and lively. Additionally, he stated that the healthcare business, which is the subject of their greatest concern, is centered in Nashville. The new Oracle facility in Nashville is being planned by Norman Foster, the same person who created Apple Park in Cupertino, California. It will be "right on

According to the CEO, the new site will resemble a park with buildings on it rather than a corporate campus. According to Ellison, the site will contain hotels, restaurants, office buildings, a community clinic, and a floating stage for community concerts on the lake. Austin, Texas, is currently home to Oracle's corporate headquarters. In 2020, it relocated there from Redwood Shores, California.

